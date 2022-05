MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you haven’t had enough rain yet, don’t worry. You will get plenty more over the next 36 hours as numerous to widespread showers and storms move through Alabama... it won’t rain the entire day today or tomorrow, but the chance of multiple hours of rain and storms is virtually a given for everyone. Not an ideal forecast for those wanting to do yard work or any outdoor activities, but great for farmers and anyone’s personal garden!

ALABAMA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO