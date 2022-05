Summer is the time for adventures, and whether you're going hiking, camping, climbing or canoeing, it's important to have the right equipment. Considering that it stores all your other supplies, a proper backpack is one of the most critical pieces of gear you'll need for any excursion. Right now, you can grab a rugged and waterproof Monoprice 30-liter dry backpack on sale for just $30, $20 off the usual price. There isn't a clear-cut expiration on this deal, so you may want to think about getting your order in sooner rather than later, as there's no guaranteeing how long this discount will be available.

