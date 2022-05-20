ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC speed cams to run 24/7 after city officials and Albany reach deal

By AJ Jondonero, Kala Rama
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City officials have brokered a deal with state lawmakers after years of pushing to keep speed cameras on 24/7.

“New York City should have the complete authority to use our speed cameras,” Ydanis Rodríguez, commissioner of the Department of Transportation, said. “We need to hold dangerous and reckless drivers accountable for their actions.”

Legislators in Albany have been in charge of the cameras. The development will allow cameras to work overnight, which has been referred to as the deadliest time for New Yorkers to be on the streets.

Eighty people have been killed in crashes so far this year, a 14% increase from last year, according to data from the city. Sixty percent of those deaths happened when cameras were off.

The city is investing $900 million in street safety and redesigning 1,000 intersections in order to prevent incidents of speeding, especially ones that end in fatal crashes. Speeding tanks by 50% on streets with cameras because getting caught could cost you $50. Most drivers who get one don’t get caught speeding again. Last year, more than 4 million tickets were issued.

