Green River Cleanup taking place Saturday

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Representative Marshall Burt has announced his intent to run for re-election to represent the people of Rock Springs and Green River. “I am Representative Marshall Burt, and I am announcing my intention to seek re-election to represent the people of Rock Springs and Green River. I am driven by a sense of service to my wife and children, to my country, and my community, and I am committed to bringing that dedication, once again, to Cheyenne. I was born in Minnesota, where my parents taught me the value of service, work ethic, and respect for others, principles that I carry with me today. Like so many young men and women in Wyoming, I enlisted to serve in the armed forces and joined the United States Marine Corps when I was 22 years old. I was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After concluding my service with the Marines, I was offered the opportunity to work in the oilfields here in Wyoming in 2009, and Wyoming became my forever home. I work for Union Pacific, and volunteer my time in our community working to support my fellow veterans however I can. In 2020 you elected to be to bring new ideas and a new voice to the table. I believe that I have done that well. There is no question about where I stand; I am among the most fiscally responsible representatives in the Wyoming House, voting consistently to help Wyomingites keep more of their hard-earned money. I vote in favor of innovation by reducing burdensome regulations, tearing down barriers to new industries and legacy industries alike, and keeping the government out of you and your family’s personal choices.

GREEN RIVER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO