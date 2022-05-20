ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, WY

Green River Cleanup taking place Saturday

wyo4news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 20, 2022 — The Green River Cleanup will take place tomorrow. Volunteers will start their debris collection at 8 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers can still pick up no-cost garbage bags and gloves at...

wyo4news.com

wyo4news.com

Wyoming’s Big Show to feature world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING – For the first time since 2018, the Budweiser Clydesdales will appear in Sweetwater County at Wyoming’s Big Show July 30-August 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will perform Thursday, August 4, at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena and will be on the midway at Wyoming’s Big Show daily, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM except when at an event. As the event nears, more details about showings and parades will be made available.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Rita Basom uses natural materials to create art

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Community Fine Arts Center is exhibiting a collection of sculptural fish created by former Wyoming Arts Council director Rita Basom. Thirteen individual designs are included in “Botanical Fish Sculptures” and are created with natural organic materials. The exhibit is available to see in the case at the entrance of the library through the summer.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Construction will cause delays on US 191 North of Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Mountain Construction Company will be performing some road surfacing work on US 191 from milepost 21-33, North of Rock Springs beginning today, May 25. Work will include grinding, pavement markings, and a chip seal operation. During the construction, traffic will be carried through the work area at reduced speeds on a single lane following a pilot car.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Wally J. Johnson announces bid for Rock Springs Mayor

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Wally J. Johnson is the owner and manager of several local businesses in the City and the County. Wally was born and raised in Rock Springs and as a result, cares greatly about the future of our City. He graduated from Rock Springs High School...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Delay on I-80 yesterday

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — At approximately 4:50 p.m. on Monday, May 23, the Green River Fire Department along with Castle Rock Ambulance and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to mile marker 95 on I-80 for a report of natural gas burst in the area. Upon arrival, GRFD...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Representative Burt announces re-election for Wyoming House 39

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Representative Marshall Burt has announced his intent to run for re-election to represent the people of Rock Springs and Green River. “I am Representative Marshall Burt, and I am announcing my intention to seek re-election to represent the people of Rock Springs and Green River. I am driven by a sense of service to my wife and children, to my country, and my community, and I am committed to bringing that dedication, once again, to Cheyenne. I was born in Minnesota, where my parents taught me the value of service, work ethic, and respect for others, principles that I carry with me today. Like so many young men and women in Wyoming, I enlisted to serve in the armed forces and joined the United States Marine Corps when I was 22 years old. I was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After concluding my service with the Marines, I was offered the opportunity to work in the oilfields here in Wyoming in 2009, and Wyoming became my forever home. I work for Union Pacific, and volunteer my time in our community working to support my fellow veterans however I can. In 2020 you elected to be to bring new ideas and a new voice to the table. I believe that I have done that well. There is no question about where I stand; I am among the most fiscally responsible representatives in the Wyoming House, voting consistently to help Wyomingites keep more of their hard-earned money. I vote in favor of innovation by reducing burdensome regulations, tearing down barriers to new industries and legacy industries alike, and keeping the government out of you and your family’s personal choices.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Woman’s Club recognizes nine young artists

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Each year the local group GFWC Woman’s Club of Rock Springs recognizes a few of the students who have been included in the school exhibits at the Community fine Arts Center. A group of promising young artists were recognized for their talents at a presentation and reception at the CFAC on Thursday, May 12th. The club hosted the reception and presented awards to the elementary and junior high students.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Katherine Lynn De Laurentis (October 25, 1958 – May 22, 2022)

Katie, Katherine Lynn De Laurentis, 63, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Kathy was born October 25, 1958 in Butte, MT, the daughter of Marie Curtis and Arthur Francis Byrne. Kathy was a 1977 graduate from Butte High. She attended college at Montana...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 25, 2022

Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County School District #2: New Student Registration

Sweetwater County School District #2 NEW STUDENTS (Kindergarten through 12th Grade) If your family is new to the District and if you have not already registered for the 22/23 school year, please visit at least one of your children’s schools, or email [email protected] to receive a link to our online registration system.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Margaret Ann Harris Swann (March 25, 1941 – May 19, 2022)

Margaret “Margie” Ann (Bertagnolli) Harris Swann, 81, passed away with her family by her side Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her home following a brief battle with cancer. She was born March 25, 1941 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; She was the second child of Albert and Blanche (Gasperetti) Bertagnolli.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Rudy Reyes (December 14, 1945 – May 20, 2022)

Rudy Reyes, 76, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 48 years and a former resident of Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Reyes passed away from a sudden illness. He was born...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sheriff’s office first in the state to join national ABLE Project

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle today announced that the sheriff’s office is the first law enforcement agency in the State of Wyoming that has been accepted into the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project™, Georgetown University Law Center’s national training and support initiative for U.S. law enforcement agencies committed to building a culture of peer intervention that prevents harm.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Emmie Archibald completes second semester as Spring/Summer intern

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Broadway Theater are so grateful to have had Emmie Archibald as the 2022 Spring/Summer Intern. Emmie is a 2021 Green River High School graduate. She is an Early Childhood Education and Development major at Western Wyoming Community College.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report; May 24 – May 25, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

