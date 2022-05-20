ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrain County, MO

‘Threatening statements’ made involving Audrain County school district

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Audrain County Sheriff's Office said Friday that it has concluded an investigation into threats made by students at Community R-VI High School in Laddonia.

Sheriff Matt Oller said in a Facebook post that his office was notified Thursday that two students had threatened violence. Deputies determined the students made threatening statements but did not intend to follow through on them, Oller said.

The students were released to their parents and investigators will forward their findings on to "the appropriate offices" to consider criminal charges, Oller wrote. The students were not in school Friday and the district will determine in-school discipline, he said. Extra deputies will be at the school Friday, as well.

Superintendent Nick Larson wrote in a letter to parents that a community member reported the threats.

The sheriff and school district did not provide details related to the threats.

