CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Team Biking to Remember is putting in the miles to raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association’s The Longest Day campaign. Jenny Lorenz is the Team Captain of Team Biking to Remember, and she and several friends rode over 3,000 miles on their bikes for the effort. They started on March 12 in San Diego, CA and rode through Tempe AZ, El Paso and Austin TX, New Orleans LA, Pensacola FL and finally to St. Augustine FL on May 17. So far, they have raised over $32,000 towards their goal of $50,000.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO