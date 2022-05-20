ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri proposes ‘permit lite’ for leaking coal ash dumps | Opinion

By Patricia Schuba
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1orVwc_0fklYv2800

The Labadie Energy Center sits on the Missouri River in Franklin County (Courtesy of Ameren Missouri).

Our environmental safeguards are being decimated by none other than the agency meant to protect us from pollution, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Staff from DNR met secretly with corporations and consulting firms before releasing a proposed rule that would drastically reduce oversight at coal ash dumps by allowing them to continue leaching toxic pollutants into groundwater, rivers, and streams. Missourians collectively have the power to stop this terrible proposed permit from going forward by making our voices heard during the public comment period and virtual hearing , scheduled for May 24, 2022.

DNR has a history of allowing Missouri’s influential utilities to operate above the law .

This time, DNR proposes that coal ash dumps, which it knows are contaminating groundwater , move from a tailored site-specific permit to a lax general permit. The proposed general permit for coal ash dumps was referenced as “permit lite” by DNR staff because it lacks important criteria, like groundwater monitoring and contaminant discharge limits, that are required with a site-specific permit.

The “permit lite” comment was made during a meeting with representatives from regulated businesses. DNR’s approach to coal ash contamination is akin to ignoring a festering wound in the hopes that it will just go away.

All coal-burning power plants in Missouri have leaking, unlined coal ash disposal sites that discharge contaminants into groundwater. None of these leaking sites comply with federal liner requirements, meaning groundwater pollution will pose a greater risk over time.

Coal ash contains toxic metals like arsenic, lead, and mercury. These contaminants cause brain and nervous system damage, heart and kidney problems, and cancer. Sensitive populations, like infants and children, are covered in the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services human consumption warnings of fish with these contaminants.

“Master general permits, as opposed to site-specific permits, are issued to multiple locations where activities are similar enough to be covered by a single set of requirements,” according to DNR .

So you may find it odd, like we do, that DNR says its proposed coal ash general permit would only cover two to ten toxic dumps throughout the state. The coal ash dumps for which this permit would be applicable are closed sites that are decades old, meaning they’re at higher risk of groundwater contamination because of the age of the ash deposits that have been leaching for years.

The problem with DNR’s proposed general permit for coal ash dumps is that Missouri is a large state with diverse geology .

General permits include facilities like car washes and water released from swimming pools — things that are substantially similar. Local soils, geology and the proximity to, and hydrological relationship with, neighboring creeks, rivers, and groundwater varies significantly from New Madrid to Kansas City.

Additionally, the size, quantity, and nature of the contaminants at each coal ash dump vary from site to site, meaning that a general permit will lack the type of specificity needed to properly monitor these toxic dumps . The proposed general permit is written in such a way that the public has no way to know what standards DNR will require at each site. The public deserves more transparency, not less, from DNR.

The real purpose of this proposed permit is to get around a recent Supreme Court decision that says water pollution that flows from groundwater to surface water — like at the coal ash ponds lining Missouri’s river floodplains — are governed by the Clean Water Act. And, according to the Clean Water Act, such water pollution is unlawful unless permitted. The “permit lite” DNR proposes is a workaround that allows groundwater and surface water pollution with impunity.

We need clean closure of coal ash dumps because they remain a constant threat to water quality, wildlife and human health. These are toxic dumps located in floodplains of Missouri rivers, where floods are more frequent and severe because of climate change.

For now, it is essential that we work together to compel DNR to withdraw its improper general permit for coal ash dumps in our state’s floodplains. We can make this happen because folks throughout Missouri who value clean water are powerful when we work together.

The post Missouri proposes ‘permit lite’ for leaking coal ash dumps | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 3

Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri ranks 7th in electric vehicle use, but access to charging remains a key barrier

This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. Beto Lugo-Martinez is a grassroots activist who advocates for clean air. A big part of his work is fighting the expansion of “gas guzzling” vehicles and making sure that historically underserved communities receive infrastructure updates, partly to encourage driving an electric vehicle in Kansas City. […] The post Missouri ranks 7th in electric vehicle use, but access to charging remains a key barrier appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
Franklin County, MO
Business
County
Franklin County, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, May 25th, 2022

(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis County woman who pretended to be a landlord to get more than a quarter-million dollars in pandemic aid is pleading guilty to felony wire fraud charges. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 42-year-old Semaj Portis admitted to taking advantage of emergency rental assistance and COVID-19 emergency solutions grants. Court documents show Portis filed 52 fraudulent applications for rental assistance with the Missouri Housing Development Commission in 2021. The plea agreement says she used the 267-thousand dollars to buy real estate, for vacations and personal expenses.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri congressional Democrats, Sen. Hawley call for action after Texas massacre; Hartzler offers prayers

The two Democrats in Missouri's congressional delegation called for more action to address gun violence after a shooter killed 19 elementary students at a Texas school, while a Republican who represents Columbia and other parts of Mid-Missouri offered prayers. The post Missouri congressional Democrats, Sen. Hawley call for action after Texas massacre; Hartzler offers prayers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Rivers#Water Contamination#Water Pollution#Drinking Water#The Labadie Energy Center#Ameren Missouri#Dnr#Missourians
KOLR10 News

Biggest cities in Missouri 150 years ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the biggest cities in Missouri 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Jake Wells

More Stimulus Money Could Come To Missouri

photo of money in handsPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) While most options for federal funding have went away, it seems there are some new options coming to the table for Missouri residents. For example, a plan that would give $500 to individuals and $1,000 to families was recently proposed by the Missouri state Senate. The plan’s primary objective is to enable residents to cope with the high rate of inflation that has skewered the finances of low-income families.
houstonherald.com

Houston pastor appointed to Missouri Ethics Commission

On Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson appointed two new members to the Missouri Ethics Commission, giving the panel enough members to act on complaints. William “Bill” Villapiano, the pastor of Faith Fellowship of Houston, was among the appointees alongside Rep. Kathie Conway, of St. Charles. With the appointments, there...
Missouri Independent

Missouri legislators load up state’s official calendar with awareness days

The bill started out as just one word.  “Literally adding the word ‘Captain’ to the David Dorn Memorial Highway on Highway (State Route) 180 here in St. Louis County,” said Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin.  When they named the highway in his honor last year, legislators accidentally left out the title for Dorn, a retired St. […] The post Missouri legislators load up state’s official calendar with awareness days appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Capitol Perspectives: Possible reasons for Missouri’s legislative dysfunction

This column was inspired by a discussion with Missouri Independent Reporter Rudi Keller the day after the 2022 legislative session adjourned. We reminisced about earlier years when there seemed to be a more intense focus on the specific details of public policy rather than ideology and pondered what caused the change. Has it been the […] The post Capitol Perspectives: Possible reasons for Missouri’s legislative dysfunction appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri cattle producer is expecting decreasing herd sizes

(Brownfield Network) – A southwestern Missouri cattle producer says there could be a sharp decrease in cattle herd sizes if processors and retailers don’t share more of their profit margins. “The producer has given all he can give right now,” said Glen Cope. Cope says rising cattle...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

No More Personal Mail For Missouri Inmates

(MISSOURINET) – Prison inmates in Missouri will soon no longer be allowed to receive physical letters in the mail. Instead, they’ll receive a scanned electronic copy of letters sent by family and friends. Marshall Griffin reports:
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy