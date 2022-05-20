ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Musk calls report he was accused of sexual misconduct: ‘standard (despicable) playbook’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Lexi Lonas
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gUIWy_0fklYtGg00

( The Hill ) — SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk apparently responded late Thursday to an article from Business Insider that says Musk was accused of sexually propositioning a SpaceX flight attendant, calling the claims not true.

The report, citing interviews and documents, states that a flight attendant says Musk exposed himself during a massage and ask her for sex, according to a friend of the SpaceX employee. The flight attendant declined his advances and later got a lawyer after she felt she lost opportunities at the company for turning away Musk’s overtures.

Musk on Thursday failed to cite the report, but tweeted “for the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue.”

“The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech,” Musk said in a tweet shortly after the story was released.

Documents seen by Insider show SpaceX and the flight attendant reached an out-of-court settlement of $250,000, with her signing on nondisclosure so she could not speak about the event.

Musk, Twitter CEO spar over bot accounts

The friend Insider talked to said she felt she had a “responsibility” to tell the story due to the power Musk has as one of the richest people in the world.

Insider knows the name of the friend but decided not to provide in the report, saying she declined to provide comment for the article.

Musk initially responded to Insider’s request for comment saying he needed more time to respond.

“If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light,” Musk told the outlet.

He told Insider that the article was a “politically motivated hit piece” and said there was “a lot more to this story.” Musk did not respond to further inquiries from Insider.

The article comes after Musk announced he would be switching from the Democratic to the Republican Party.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … ,” he said Thursday.

Musk has also recently reached a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, a move that has been largely denounced by Democrats and praised by Republicans.

The Hill has reached out to SpaceX for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County man arrested on nine charges, nearly 400,000 dollars worth of drugs seized

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A felony arrest was made on a local man who had outstanding warrants issued by Muscogee County for one count of ‘Aggravated Assault’ and two counts of ‘Violation of Probation Warrants’, according to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. On May 23, Deandre Williams, a convicted felon and reportedly a ‘validated gang […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Arrest made in Sunday morning shootout off the Ross Clark Circle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Saturday, May 21st, Dothan officers responded to a shootout at the 3500 block of the Ross Clark Circle. Shots were still being fired when officers arrived on the scene. Several suspects ran away on food and others drove from the scene. The shootout happened between two groups of people, in the […]
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Waterloo Journal

Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Playbook#Business Insider
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Tesla
WRBL News 3

4 arrested in Opelika drug bust

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Several people have been arrested on drug related charges in Opelika. According to officials with the Opelika Police Department, Anna Maria Batts, Rodolpho Jimenez, David Charles Luck, and Brandon Scott Batts were arrested on May 23, 2022, after a search warrant was conducted in the 3400 Block of King Avenue. During […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Couple accused of multi-state conning crimes arrested in Florida

PALM BAY, Fla. (WDHN) — A couple wanted for numerous theft charges described by Dothan Police as con artists have been captured. More News from WRBL Josh and Mary Jane Matheny were caught in Palm Bay, Florida. Dothan Police say that the Matheny’s were wanted in multiple states including Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, and Alabama. They […]
PALM BAY, FL
buzzfeednews.com

The Lawyer Representing Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister In Her Defamation Lawsuit Against The Duchess Wants to Withdraw From The Case

Samantha Markle’s defamation lawsuit against her half-sister Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, may have hit a roadblock Monday, when her attorney requested that a Florida federal court allow him to withdraw from the case. Lawyer Douglas Kahle, who has been representing Samantha since she filed the lawsuit last month,...
CELEBRITIES
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy