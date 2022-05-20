ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Join the Forest Preserve for Father’s Day fishing, forest bathing and a family hike

wjol.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmerse yourself in the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Forest Bathing program on June 19 at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Learn a few tips, and then sit and observe nature while breathing deeply to help de-stress and boost health and wellbeing. (Photo by Forest Preserve...

www.wjol.com

wjol.com

Sections of Spring Creek Greenway Trail, Bruce Road and 167th Street to close for trail work

Work on the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Veterans Memorial Trail project will cause some path and road closures in the coming weeks in Homer Township. A section of the Spring Creek Greenway Trail in Hadley Valley preserve will close on May 23 for a few days, Bruce Road will close starting June 1 and 167th Street will close later this summer. All of the closures will take place where the path and the roads intersect with Interstate 355. Neither road closure will last longer than 30 days. (Forest Preserve photo)
WILL COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Special Mass For First Responders At Plainfield Catholic Church

St. Mary Immaculate is hosting a Blue Mass for police and firefighters. They will be offering the Mass for all police, and fire personnel, medics, telecommunicators, and all support staff of these agencies. In appreciation for their work as first responders, they will offer a blessing to all of them at this special Mass on Tuesday, June 7th. St. Mary’s church is located at 15629 South Route 59 in Plainfield.
PLAINFIELD, IL
wjol.com

Joliet School Damaged by Gunfire

Joliet Police are sharing details after a Joliet school building was damaged by gunfire. On Monday morning at 6:34 am Joliet Police were called to Meadowview Elementary (2501 Mirage Avenue) after school staff noticed damage to the building that they believed was caused by gunfire. An investigation showed that sometime within the last 24 hours, an exterior and interior window on the west side of the school appeared to have been damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported. Additional Officers arrived at the school and completed an extensive canvas of the neighborhood to gather further information. There are no suspects at this time.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Charged In Deadly Beating In Hanover Park

A Joliet man is accused of beating a man to death last week in Hanover Park. Brandon Beamish is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, residential burglary and armed violence in the death of Fred Boerma. Boerma was found dead inside his home on Northway Drive in the northwest suburb. Authorities say Beamish and another person entered Boerma’s house in order to steal a safe. When the victim confronted them, Beamish hit him twice with the butt of a handgun before leaving with his safe.
HANOVER PARK, IL
wjol.com

Crash Kills 55-year old Joliet Woman

A 55-year-old Joliet woman was killed following a crash Sunday at 9:34 p.m. Joliet Police Officers responded to the 1000 block of Essington Road for a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a GMC Yukon Denali driven by a 16-year-old female was southbound on Essington Road in the curb lane. A Nissan Altima driven by a 55-year-old female of Joliet, exited the private parking lot on the west side of the 1000 block of Essington Road facing eastbound.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Braidwood Police Investigating the Death of a Man Reported Missing

Braidwood Police have updated the public on a missing persons case from earlier in the month. On May 7, Adam Watts was reported missing, to the Braidwood Police Department. After a long investigation conducted by the Braidwood Police Department along with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office the deceased body of Adam Watts has been located in Pembroke Township in rural Kankakee County. Watts was believed to be in possession of a gold 2001 Chevrolet Venture minivan with Illinois license plates “DF28356” at the time of his disappearance. At this time, the vehicle has yet to be located. Several Search Warrants have been executed in reference to the ongoing investigation and several people of interest have been questioned. Anyone with information about the death of Adam Watts or the location of his gold van are encouraged to call/text/email Detective Sergeant Altiery at 779-249-9092 / caltiery@braidwood.us or Chief Lyons at tlyons@braidwood.us.
BRAIDWOOD, IL
wjol.com

Three People From Plainfield under the age of 25 Killed In Fatal Car Crash In Manhattan Township

Three people from Plainfield identified as victims from a fatal crash Saturday night in Manhattan Township. Illinois State Police reports that a 2013 White Toyota Camry was traveling southbound and a White Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on US-52 at Baker Road. The Toyota cross the center line into the northbound lane. The front end of the Toyota struck the front end of the Jeep. The driver of the Toyota was air lifted from the scene and pronounced deceased at the hospital. He’s been identified as 21-year-old Giosan Garay of Plainfield. His two passengers also died. Twenty-one year old Juan Bernal of Plainfield and 24-year old Jesus Martinez of Plainfield. The male driver of the Jeep along with a female passenger and male juvenile were transported to the hospital with serious injuries although the male juvenile has life threatening injuries.
wjol.com

Candace Parker Makes Time Magazine List Of 100 Most Influential People of 2022

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) Candace Parker is one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022. The Chicago Sky veteran is among the magazine’s list of “Pioneers.” The two-time WNBA champion and Naperville native is along side others like musician and film director Amir “Questlove” Thompson, Olympic skier Eileen Gu, and economist Emily Oster. Parker is a two-time MVP who is playing in her 15th season in the WNBA.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Two Bolingbrook Residents Fight With Police During Traffic Stop

On May 18th at approximately 11:20 PM, Bolingbrook Police effected a traffic stop near Deerfield Dr and Ashbury Ave for equipment and moving violations. During the course of the stop, the driver and a passenger ignored police commands and physically resisted police efforts to take them into custody. The passenger,...
wjol.com

NASCAR Could Be Coming Back To Joliet

There are rumblings that NASCAR could race at Chicagoland Speedway next year. Beyongtheflag.com is reporting that a race date is not out of the question. WJOL’s racing guru Mike Gugliamucci says it could happen. It looks like Phoenix is going to lose one of their two races and Chicagoland could slot into that spot.

