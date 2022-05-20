Christopher James Bobo

Bobby McGee, Coleman City Council Member Place 3, East Ward, submitted his resignation to the City Council on May 19, 2022. Council Member McGee has served the City and the East Ward for over five years. Mr. McGee’s resignation will go into effect on May 27, 2022, eight days after its receipt by the City Council pursuant to the Election Code. City of Coleman Mayor Sloan stated: “Bobby McGee has been an integral part of the Coleman City Council for these past 5 years. During his tenure, the Coleman City Council has accomplished many great things because of his leadership--hired an accomplished City Manager, built a new water plant, and helped to revitalize our downtown and community, and many more accomplishments too numerous to mention. Bobby’s leadership, friendship and wise decision making will be sorely missed by the City Council. The City Council will consider appointing a successor to Bobby at a future meeting and I am confident that a capable successor will be found.”

COLEMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO