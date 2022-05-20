ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, MI

State Police Looking for Man Who Escaped Custody in Midland County

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Midland County continue the search for a Midland man who escaped custody yesterday afternoon. 34-year-old Brandon Gear was arrested on possession of meth charges while...

Elderly Woman Crashed into Saginaw Township Bank

An elderly woman from the Saginaw area suffered only minor injuries after crashing her car into a Saginaw Township bank Monday, May 23. The crash occurred at the Huntington Bank at 4815 State St. around 9:20 a.m. The 81-year-old woman was driving a red Lexus crossover when police say she may have experienced a medical episode, causing the crash. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.
SAGINAW, MI
“Lock It or Lose It” Program Kicks Off in Saginaw Township

An annual partnership between Saginaw Bay Underwriters, Frankenmuth Insurance and the Saginaw Township Police Department known as the “Lock It or Lose It” campaign starts Wednesday. It’s aimed at reducing thefts from parked vehicles. “Lock It or Lose It” promotes three simple tips: remove valuables from vehicles, make sure vehicles are locked and report any suspicious activity.
SAGINAW, MI
Suspect Arrested in Fatal Saginaw Shooting

A 27-year-old man is in police custody after a shooting in Saginaw Friday, May 20 left another man dead. Police say the shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Fulton St. The suspect allegedly shot a 33-year-old man, who died from his injuries at a local hospital, A 32-year-old man was also shot, suffering non-life threatening injuries. Police made the arrest on Sunday, May 22.
SAGINAW, MI
Woman Dead in Saginaw Township Fire

A fire in a Saginaw Township apartment was fatal for a 79-year-old woman Sunday night. It happened about 10:30 at 4955 Century Drive. Saginaw Township Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, and found the victim’s body in her bedroom. They said the fire was confined to the one apartment in the 12-unit building and started in the bedroom. An autopsy will be done to determine a cause of death.
SAGINAW, MI
Midland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
White Nationalist Leader Sentenced to Prison

A man claiming to be the leader of a white supremacist group in Tuscola County has been sentenced to up to four years in prison for conspiring to train a civil disorder and felony firearms. 25-year-old Justen Watkins of Bad Axe is a member of The Base, a group espousing...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
CAN Council Receives Donation for CASA Program

The Junior League of the Great Lakes Bay Region has provided the CAN Council $20,000 for the group’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program. The funding was provided in honor of the CASA program’s 20th anniversary. CASAs are highly-trained volunteers who serve as a voice for children in Bay and Saginaw County who are in the system due to abuse and neglect. The first CASA case assigned in Saginaw County was on May 30, 2002. League donated $40,000 to CAN Council in 2002 to help start the CASA program.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Saginaw Splash Park Slated to Open this Weekend

Saginaw’s Splash Park in the Frank N. Andersen Celebration Park on Fordney Street will open for the season on Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Due to limited staffing, the bathrooms and changing areas will be closed to the public. The city is looking to hire 5 Celebration Park Coordinators to work in the park throughout the summer season. The Park Coordinator monitors the Splash Park daily to ensure safety and upkeep. The temporary position reports directly to the Labor Foreman of the Facilities Division and works about 20 to 28 hours a week.
SAGINAW, MI
Northwood Dedicates $3.5M Mall Walk Improvement Project

Northwood University held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the completion of its Mall Walk Improvement and Flood Mitigation Project. The new development incorporates underground infrastructure to protect the campus year-round from flooding and groundwater while providing a destination at the heart of campus for the Midland and Northwood University campus community to connect.
MIDLAND, MI
#Police#Crime Stoppers
Northwood Mall Walk Opening Ceremony Wednesday

Northwood University is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, May 25 to celebrate the completion of its Mall Walk Improvement and Flood Mitigation Project. The new development incorporates underground infrastructure to protect the campus year-round from flooding and groundwater while providing a destination at the heart of campus for the Midland and Northwood University campus community to connect. The event will also honor the generosity of The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation, Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation, The Charles J. Strosacker Foundation and more than 250 individual donors, all of whom made the $3.5 million project possible.
MIDLAND, MI
Saginaw Passes $134 Million Budget

The City of Saginaw has a budget in place for the next fiscal year which begins in July. City Council passed the $134 million dollar budget Monday, May 23. It’s up $1.7 million from the current year. One change to the new budget that residents will experience is an increased water maintenance and operation fund. That is proposed at $38.9 million and includes money to begin taking out lead water lines.
SAGINAW, MI
Veteran’s Health Administration Transitions to COVID-19 Health Protection Levels

Saginaw’s Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part of the VA’s nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed. The three COVID-19 Health Protection Levels are low, medium, and high, and align with CDC’s Community Transmission levels, which are based on new COVID cases and percentage of positive tests.
SAGINAW, MI

