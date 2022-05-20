State Police Looking for Man Who Escaped Custody in Midland County

Saginaw’s Splash Park in the Frank N. Andersen Celebration Park on Fordney Street will open for the season on Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Due to limited staffing, the bathrooms and changing areas will be closed to the public. The city is looking to hire 5 Celebration Park Coordinators to work in the park throughout the summer season. The Park Coordinator monitors the Splash Park daily to ensure safety and upkeep. The temporary position reports directly to the Labor Foreman of the Facilities Division and works about 20 to 28 hours a week.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO