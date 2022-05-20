A Special Souvenir Ornament Being Sold to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair

MEDIC is kicking off the summer season with the annual Parrot Head Week from May 23rd – 27th at all donor centers and mobile drives. Donors will receive a special edition t-shirt, Texas Roadhouse coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, and a chance to win a $25 gift card to Margaritaville. Additionally, all donors are automatically entered to win a two-night stay at Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge. MEDIC staff will be grilling cheeseburgers from 10 AM to 5 PM at the Athens donor center on Monday, the Crossville center on Tuesday, and the Ailor and Farragut donor centers on Wednesday and Thursday. Barry Jolly will perform live on Wednesday and Thursday at the Ailor Avenue center from 11 AM to 2 PM.
We now know what caused the death of a Maryville couple at a Sandals Resort in the Bahamas earlier this month. Robbie and Michael Phillips died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a villa at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on May 6th. The Phillips couple accounted for two of the three...
The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating a house fire that leaves ten people displaced. KFD responding to the fire last night (Tuesday) on West Pine Lane and found smoke coming from the home and a small fire in an upstairs bedroom. Everyone inside the home made it out safe. The...
The Knoxville Police department arrested two people who stole a dozen mattresses in an attempt to resell them. Officials say the 12 mattresses reportedly costed $24,000 and were stolen from Foothills Brokerage on Western Avenue. Jack Toomire and Danyell Daniel were both arrested for felony theft. Officials say there were...
Knoxville Police asking for help to find a missing Kingsport man. KPD along with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for Jeremy Stout from Kingsport who was last seen May 7th. He told his mother that he was taking a Greyhound bus from the Knoxville station on Cherry Street...
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asking for help to find suspects in an electronics robbery at a West Knoxville Walmart. It happened early on May 20th at the Walmart on Walbrook Drive. The people in the photo are suspected of getting into a locked cabinet in the electronics department taking $20,000 in Apple products.
CARY, N.C. – Tennessee was one of just five schools to have multiple players named semifinalists for the 2022 Golden Spikes Award, USA Baseball announced on Tuesday afternoon. Senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb and freshman pitcher Chase Burns were both named to the 31-man list of semifinalists for the...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After six no-hit innings and a win in Thursday’s blowout of Mississippi State, Chase Dollander was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week in the final rendition of the 2022 weekly awards. For Dollander, it marks his second time winning SEC Pitcher of the Week...
A Gibbs High School Student is arrested and charged with threats of mass violence after threatening to shoot everyone following comments from a social media post. A 16-year-old student posted a video containing racial slurs. Several students saw the video and threatened to hurt him and his girlfriend who was not involved in the video. The suspect retaliated by making a threat to shoot everyone.
An escaped inmate is back in custody. Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler says 29 year-old Phillip Doane was caught with the assistance of the Knoxville Police Department after escaping a facility on Maloneyville Road yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. Doane is incarcerated for a violation of probation and aggravated domestic assault.
HOOVER, Ala. – No. 1/1 Tennessee begins postseason play Wednesday evening at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama. The Vols will play either No. 8 seed Vanderbilt or No. 9 seed Ole Miss on the SEC Network in Game 7 of the tournament at Hoover Met Stadium. Due to potential of weather delays, the time of first pitch is TBD. Check the SEC’s website for the most up-to-date information regarding game times.
Comments / 0