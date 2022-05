With tensions running high in the late innings of a 5-5 game, Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge caused a brief delay trying to make sure an errant ball reached its intended target in the stands. Judge, with a propensity for good deeds, simply couldn’t leave it rolling, and took expert care to make sure a young man in full Yankee gear was the recipient of his gift.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO