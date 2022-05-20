ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Heartstopper’ Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Netflix

By Jolie Lash
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Heartstopper” is coming back for two additional seasons at Netflix. On Friday morning, the streamer announced the show had been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3, produced by See-Saw films. Alice...

