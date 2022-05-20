ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Anna, TX

Darian Stacy

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarian Stacy is the son of Dwight Stacy and Tonya Battle. While in high school, I participated on the Debate Competition Team for University Interscholastic League. I have also taken art classes and...

Addison Webb

Addison Webb is the daughter of Bill and Crystal Webb. During high school, Addison has been involved in the FFA and the Chapter Conducting and Livestock judging teams, UIL Prose and Poetry which she advanced to regionals multiple times, Varsity Cross Country and Golf where she also advanced to regionals with her team. Addison is also a member of the National Honor Society.
COLEMAN, TX
2022 HS Bluekatt Volleyball Schedule

Coach Stephanie Bledsoe has released next school year's first day of practice and game schedule. Click DOWNLOAD PDF to save and print next year's Coleman High School Volleyball schedule. GO BLUEKATTS!
COLEMAN, TX
Montana Martin Holton

Montana Martin Holton is the son of Jennifer Wirt. During high school, Montana participated in FFA his junior and senior years. He was a member of the Rocketry Team that placed 5th in the Nation at TARC (Team Rocketry Challenge). Montana plans to be joining the Air Force to become...
COLEMAN, TX
Coleman Elementary Field Day Scheduled for TUESDAY

The Coleman Elementary Field Day will be held on Tuesday, May 24th, with field events to begin at 9:00am. See the attached schedule for those events. Running events should begin at 1:00pm. See schedule below:. Running Events. Times may change if necessary. 12:00-12:55 Lunch. 1:00 – 1:30 Relays 2nd, 3rd,...
COLEMAN, TX
Santa Anna, TX
Art, TX
Texas Education
Lieutenant General Terry Scott to be Recognized at Brownwood Memorial Day Program

Brownwood‘s Memorial Day program will be on Monday, May 30, at 11 AM at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial, just east of Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. While Memorial Day is a day to honor and remember our fallen heroes, including the 259 Brown County veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, the program will also honor two distinguished area veterans.
BROWNWOOD, TX
2022 Bluecat Football Schedule Brings Back Old Rivalry and New Opponents

The 2022 Coleman Bluecat Football Schedule will look a lot different than recent years as Ballinger, Mason, Llano and Brady are our non-district foes. The non-district season begins on the road as Coleman travels to Mason on Friday, August 26. Longtime rival Ballinger returns to Hufford Field for week two on Friday, September 2nd. Homecoming will be September 9th against the Brady Bulldogs followed by the final non-district game in Llano on September 16. District games are against Goldthwaite, San Saba, Tolar, Hamilton, De Leon and Bangs, in that order. The open date is October 21, a bit later than usual. The two scrimmages will both be on the road in Albany and Eastland. The .pdf schedule is attached.
COLEMAN, TX
Coleman County Team Roping Challenge Top 10 Revealed

Coleman County Team Roping Challenge results from Saturday, May 21. These Top 10 teams will compete during the Thursday night, June 9th performance of the Coleman PRCA Rodeo. 1. Sonny Pate and Dean Sherbo (23.90 on 3) 2. Austin Stidham and Cody McClusky (24.78 on 3) 3. Shye Pate and...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Coleman Farmers Market Opens This Saturday

The first Coleman Farmers Market of the summer season will be held this Saturday, May 28. The location will be at College Avenue and Commercial Avenue, downtown, from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. Look for the Farmers Market every Saturday from Memorial Day through Labor Day. You can also follow them on their Facebook page @ColemanFarmersMarket. For more information, email ColemanTXFarmersMarket@gmail.com.
COLEMAN, TX
Mayor Sloan Releases Statement on Councilman Resignation

Bobby McGee, Coleman City Council Member Place 3, East Ward, submitted his resignation to the City Council on May 19, 2022. Council Member McGee has served the City and the East Ward for over five years. Mr. McGee’s resignation will go into effect on May 27, 2022, eight days after its receipt by the City Council pursuant to the Election Code. City of Coleman Mayor Sloan stated: “Bobby McGee has been an integral part of the Coleman City Council for these past 5 years. During his tenure, the Coleman City Council has accomplished many great things because of his leadership--hired an accomplished City Manager, built a new water plant, and helped to revitalize our downtown and community, and many more accomplishments too numerous to mention. Bobby’s leadership, friendship and wise decision making will be sorely missed by the City Council. The City Council will consider appointing a successor to Bobby at a future meeting and I am confident that a capable successor will be found.”
COLEMAN, TX
Photos from Hwy 283 South of Santa Anna

Rain reports are coming in from around the area... Panther Creek CISD has reported that 3.4 inches were received there. Pictures shown are from Jason Walker south on Santa Anna on 283. There was hail covering the road in places and water was covering several roads. Be careful driving and TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN!
SANTA ANNA, TX
Joint Primary Runoff Elections (Tues) - All Voting at Courthouse

Today, Tuesday, May 24, is Election Day for the Joint Primary Runoffs in Texas. Locally, polls will be open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm and all voting will be held at the Coleman County Courthouse. There are state races to be decided in both the Democratic and Republican Primaries but no local runoff races. See below.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Coleman County Rain Report

ColemanTODAY readers shared the following rainfall reports from the showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday. The heaviest rain fell across the southern part of the county along the track of a supercell thunderstorm, a storm which also produced hail and high wind and for which a tornado warning was issued. (scroll down for rain totals)
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Burn Ban Continues in Effect in Coleman County

The Burn Ban in Coleman County remains in place, even after the rain we have received this week. According to the Coleman Fire Department, in speaking with the County and Texas Forest Service Wednesday morning, the unanimous recommendation was to keep the Burn Ban in place as our area is predicted to be back in critical fire weather conditions by Saturday. Finer fuels, like grasses, will be quickly dried out by low humidity and high temperatures.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
A Thank You to Our Emergency Responders

We are truly blessed with Law Enforcement and Fire Personnel that are willing to get out in storms like we had last night. They monitored the weather itself as well as checked for flooding in low lying areas. Watching for tornadoes and checking low water crossing on both State and county roads is very critical to the safety and well being of the citizens of Coleman County. Again we say THANK YOU for your service and all you do for us. From John Pearce, Coleman County Emergency Management.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Commissioners Pass Order Prohibiting Certain Fireworks in Coleman County

Due to drought conditions, Coleman County Commissioners on Monday morning adopted an Order prohibiting the sale or use of restricted fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Coleman County. The Order is shown below. ORDER PROHIBITING CERTAIN FIREWORKS IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS OF COLEMAN COUNTY, TEXAS. WHEREAS, the Texas Forest Service has...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX

