ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas’ ‘Anti-Censorship’ Law Censors Social Media. What If It Goes Into Effect?

By Lise Olsen
Texas Observer
Texas Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VANu8_0fklXBpr00

A federal appeals court recently upheld a state law requiring companies like Facebook and Twitter to host hate speech.

Houston-based attorney Joseph R. Larsen specializes in open government and press freedom issues and is among the critics of Texas’ so-called “censorship” law: a ban on the rights of social media networks like Twitter and Facebook to police users’ submissions. Texas authorities’ ability to enforce that new law was blocked by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in December, who decreed that “social media platforms have a First Amendment right to moderate content disseminated on their platforms.” But last week, the law was reinstated by the conservative U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The matter remains under review now by the Supreme Court.

The Texas Observer asked Larsen what could happen if the “censorship” law takes effect.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Why would this law be bad for free speech?

There are a lot of reasons why it’s bad. The government can’t tell a private actor —an individual, or in this case a private company like Facebook or Twitter., what to say, what to include, or what to leave out. That’s editorial discretion. There’s also another federal law —the Communications Decency Act —that explicitly allows internet service providers, which Facebook and Twitter also are, to moderate their content. That’s why they call it the Communications Decency Act —so they don’t get indecent content.

The Texas Act could possibly be called the Communications Indecency Act.

If this law is enforced, could it impact other media companies’ publishing decisions? Should we be worried about press freedom?

I think so. Part of what is at issue is what constitutes the media. And social media —the word’s right in there: “MEDIA” they tried to define it so as to exclude “other media” or “legacy media.” But definition-wise, there’s a lot of gray area as to whether the Texas Observer or the Houston Chronicle or The Huffington Post or any other site that aggregates information could constitute a social media platform. So I think it potentially begins to affect the media.

It’s also interesting to look at which social media platform is targeted here. It’s only social media with 50 million users or more —so it doesn’t reach conservative social media platforms like Parler.

And the fact that they feel like they can do this—who’s next? It’s a threat to the free press throughout the United States.

How much does this Texas law have to do with Twitter’s ban on former President Donald Trump?

It’s a big part of it. It has a lot to do with Twitter banning President Trump and Trump’s lies.

But that’s hardly the only thing. Yes, Trump’s been banned, but so have Roger Stone and Steve Bannon … the list goes on and on and there are content-related reasons. Facebook and Twitter don’t like some of the falsified theories about the presidential election and about COVID-19, which are socially irresponsible. It’s a backlash against perceived liberal bias on Twitter and Facebook against conservatives. But words like “conservative” don’t really work for me. I’m a conservative, but some of this is so outlandish.

All these social media platforms have terms of service you have to abide by. If they are so concerned, Texas could start its own platform and run it however they want. What they can’t do is tell a social media platform what they want to carry and what they want to exclude. That’s a fundamental violation of the First Amendment.

What happens if the Texas law is enforced?

Let’s just agree it’s going to be nightmarish —there are all kinds of things they’d have to set up to allow complaints and to allow people to sue. It would be an absolutely enormous burden. There are so many unanswered questions about how this law would work. The user would have a right to sue and the attorney general has the right to sue Twitter if he doesn’t think they’re complying with this law. When you’re afraid of being sued by an attorney general or by any user, that’s chilling speech.

Should we be worried about more people using Facebook or Twitter to push propaganda, improperly influence elections or recruit terrorists if this law goes into effect?

There’s a lot of history here with social media platforms previously being accused of being too wide open. Facebook was accused of passing along Russian propaganda. We just had this horrific terrorist activity in Buffalo —the suspect put out his manifesto and he took a video of this terrible deed that he did. The video wound up on the web in real time. It keeps popping up.

But his video goes to the heart of this argument about social media being allowed to regulate users.

Under the Texas law, at least arguably, this guy could sue if they declined to post his video.

What about the argument that gigantic social media companies like Facebook, Twitter and others are acting as censors and abusing their power by banning users for spouting off or getting angry or by using a word targeted through a computer algorithm?

I can understand why some people legitimately feel that way. There are problems with Facebook and with Twitter —there was an earlier law that came out of Florida and it was struck down as unconstitutional. In that case, the judge said that what you’re basically doing here is burning down a house to roast a pig. And okay, there is a pig to be roasted —but the way to do that is not to burn down a house.

What we’re doing there is actually tying the hands of private actors to freely express themselves in some pursuit of a neutral viewpoint. There are other avenues to approach these problems, but they have to be constitutional —and in alignment with our American values.

What do you expect Associate Justice Samuel Alito and the rest of the Supreme Court to do?

My bet is it won’t be long before Alito stays the Fifth Circuit’s decision. This is not going to pass muster with the Supreme Court. This is a very pro-First Amendment Court. For example, they’re consistently chipping away at campaign finance regulation in the name of free speech. They’re pro-First Amendment conservative.

But this is just a decision on whether to uphold the injunction issued by Judge Pitman. The underlying lawsuit is ongoing, So this isn’t the final decision on the merits, this is whether the law will be allowed to be enforced while it works its way through the appeal process.

Comments / 0

Related
Texas Observer

Texans Show Up in Force to Protect ‘Roe’

Do you think free access to journalism like this is important? The Texas Observer is known for its fiercely independent, uncompromising work— which we are pleased to provide to the public at no charge in this space. We rely on the generosity of our readers who believe that this work is important. You can chip in for as little as 99 cents a month. If you support this mission, we need your help.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Buffalo, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Donald Trump
Texas Observer

Texas’ White Guy History Project

As if we need more dumbed-down histories. After panicking Texans banned “critical race theory” and books by Black, Indigenous, people of color, and queer authors, Governor Greg Abbott signed the 1836 Project into law last September to create a “patriotic education” to assimilate would-be Texans. A nine-person committee chosen by the governor, lieutenant governor, and the house speaker—all Republicans—will create a pamphlet to be issued with every new driver’s license that “explains the significance of policy decisions by this state to promote liberty and freedom for businesses and families.”
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

How the War in Ukraine Could Slow Texas’ Energy Transition

Europe’s demand for non-Russian energy is supercharging exports of Texas natural gas. While oil and gas still rule Texas, the state has an increasingly diverse energy sector. As the effects of climate change reach a fever pitch, many in the industry are recognizing that a global transition to cleaner sources of energy is underway, whether the state’s business and political leaders like it or not. Texas already generates more wind power than any other state, and the second-most solar power. The state also has the most new renewable energy capacity commissioned or under construction.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Campaign Finance#Media Companies#Anti Censorship#U S Court Of Appeals#The Fifth Circuit#The Supreme Court#The Texas Observer
Texas Observer

Here Are the Latest Environmental Reasons You Must Stop Eating Meat

The Earth is on fire in biblical terms with raging storms, floods wiping out towns, drought, and COVID-19 bringing humanity to its knees. “Don’t mess with Mother Nature” is the clear message. The United Nations’ February 2022 report on climate change says we have reached, or possibly passed, the tipping point. The 2,000-page report finds that the catastrophic impacts of climate breakdown are mounting and could soon outpace humanity’s ability to adaptIt also highlights the inequities this breakdown will bring upon communities most vulnerable to climate impacts, who are the least to blame.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

The San Antonio Border Security Expo Is Decadent and Depraved

Robot dogs, cocktails, a shooting competition, and more taxpayer money than you can shake a drone at. In late March, hundreds of attendees assembled at San Antonio’s downtown convention center for the 15th annual Border Security Expo, a three-day gathering of the government agents who police immigration and the private-sector vendors who love to sell them expensive things.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Observer

It’s Dangerous to Be a Latino Worker in Texas

Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their weekly newsletter, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.”. Articles cannot be rewritten,...
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

‘Every day was an ethical quandary’: telling the difficult story of XXXTentacion

In one of many chilling scenes in the XXXTentacion documentary Look at Me, the young musical artist whose real name was Jahseh Onfrey leaves a Florida jail and Googles himself. It’s March 2017. At the top of the search results is Onfrey’s bio, accompanied with a mugshot from his 2016 arrest for brutally imprisoning and assaulting Geneva Ayala – his girlfriend at the time. The detailed bio, evidence that he made it, has him squealing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Don McLean drops out of NRA rally concert following Texas shooting

Don McLean has dropped out of the National Rifle Association rally concert following the Uvalde school shooting in Texas.“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” the 76-year-old singer announced.On Tuesday (24 May), an 18-year-old gunman named Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two adults.Officials said that Ramos entered the school with a handgun and a rifle before opening fire.Soon after the incident, a number of US celebrities...
UVALDE, TX
Texas Observer

Texas Observer

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
565
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

The Texas Observer is an Austin-based nonprofit news organization known for fearless investigative reporting, narrative storytelling and sophisticated cultural criticism about all things Texan.

 https://www.texasobserver.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy