Clarksville, AR

Clarksville police officer still serving his community at 84-years-old

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the age of 84, one local police...

El Dorado Jane Doe: Investigators identify woman nearly 31 years later

EL DORADO, Ark. — The story of 'El Dorado Jane Doe' is a case that's been actively investigated since 1991, when an 'unidentified' woman was murdered by her ex-boyfriend on July 10 on that year. Now, nearly 31 years later and Arkansas investigators have officially closed Kelly's case-- identifying...
EL DORADO, AR
Arkansas politicians react after 21 killed in Texas school shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As news spread of the Robb Elementary school shooting, Arkansas was in the middle of the primary election. Arkansas candidates and state leaders are speaking on the devastating shooting out of Texas that has now claimed more than 20 lives. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Primary Election Results | Washington Co. Sheriff's race

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Voters decided between two Republican nominees to take the position of Washington County sheriff in Tuesday's, May 24, Arkansas Primary Election. Jovey Mel Marshall and Jay Cantrell are the two candidates hoping to be named the next Washington County Sheriff. Marshall began working at the Washington...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
Arkansas primary election 2022 | Live updates, results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is here in Arkansas and voters have until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday to cast their ballots in 2022 May primary. Some of the major races include who will be chosen to run for Arkansas governor on the Republican and Democratic tickets and a packed race to see who will become the GOP choice for Lieutenant Governor.
ARKANSAS STATE
Mosquito season is getting longer, here's why

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Have you noticed more mosquitos in summer? Or perhaps you found yourself swatting the bloodsucking insect away in traditionally cooler months? You’re not alone!. What we think of as “mosquito season” in the Natural State is changing. “There's evidence that populations are...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Diamond Hogs fall to Alabama in SEC Tournament opener

HOOVER, Ala. — On Wednesday, #13 Arkansas fell to Alabama, 4-3 in the team's first game of the SEC Tournament. It's the Hogs third loss to the Tide in the last five days. Will McEntire got the start for Arkansas, his second straight outing against the Tide. Alabama would break the ice in the second inning, scoring two runs off a botched double-play.
HOOVER, AL
Chelsea Dungee hired as Troy assistant women's basketball coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, Troy University announced it has hired Arkansas great Chelsea Dungee as an assistant women's basketball coach. She was named All-SEC second team her sophomore and junior season, then first team in her senior year. That year, she was also nationally recognized as a third-team All-American, becoming the second Lady Razorback ever to make an All-American team.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

