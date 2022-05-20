ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Calls for Home Office probe into handling of ‘abusive MI5 agent’ case

By Flora Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSumk_0fklWz4600

Priti Patel is facing calls to investigate reports an MI5 agent exploited his status to terrorise and attack his girlfriend.

Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said there needed to be an “independent assessment” of how the “troubling” case was handled, after the BBC reported the man attacked the woman with a machete and threatened to kill her.

It comes as it emerged the woman, known as Beth in the report which is not her real name, has launched a legal case against MI5.

According to the Centre for Women’s Justice (CWJ), she has launched a legal complaint and made a claim in the Investigatory Powers Tribunal as well as potentially looking at taking action against police.

Domestic abuse is an appalling and dangerous crime and victims need to know that it will always be taken immensely seriously by all agencies, especially those responsible for keeping us safe

Yvette Cooper

The BBC reported the story on Thursday for the first time since a ruling in a legal battle where the Government sought to block publication of the agent’s identity.

An injunction – which the government said is in the interests of national security and to avoid an immediate risk to life, safety and privacy – remains in place preventing the corporation from disclosing information likely to identify the man, referred to only as “X”, who is said to be a covert human intelligence source (Chis).

Ms Cooper said: “The Home Secretary needs to ensure that there is an independent assessment of this very troubling case and how it has been handled – including looking at safeguarding responsibilities, the way that concerns about domestic abuse are handled by MI5 and at the criminal investigation that took place.

“Domestic abuse is an appalling and dangerous crime and victims need to know that it will always be taken immensely seriously by all agencies, especially those responsible for keeping us safe.”

The BBC reported that evidence shows the agent is a violent “right-wing extremist” who routinely terrorised his partner.

The foreign national moved abroad and continued intelligence work after assaulting the alleged victim with a machete and threatening to kill her, according to the report which featured purported footage of the incident.

The broadcast also raised questions over how police handled the case, with charges apparently dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) when it reached court.

The BBC also said it tracked down another woman who also suffered at the hands of X in a different country as it described the story “firmly in the public interest”, arguing that the women have a right to know his identity and it would protect other potential victims from harm.

I hope that this will cause the police to reopen the case against (X) and actually do something about his crimes, none of which have been properly investigated

'Beth'

The CWJ said it was acting for Beth “in a formal complaint, and linked human rights claim, lodged earlier this month with the Investigatory Powers Tribunal” and “are also exploring action against a police force who have failed to take action against the perpetrator despite repeated reports”.

It added: “Beth is asking the Investigatory Powers Tribunal to investigate MI5’s recruitment and handling of X, and whether any steps were taken to address the clear risk of harm that he posed.

“She will seek to argue that MI5’s conduct may have breached her rights under Articles 2, 3, 8 and 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights, in that by recruiting and affording protecting to X, they were effectively enabling X to subject her to serious violence and abuse with impunity.”

In a statement issued by the organisation, Beth said: “I hope that this will cause the police to reopen the case against [X] and actually do something about his crimes, none of which have been properly investigated.”

Her solicitor Kate Ellis said her case “raises a number of issues regarding the state’s protection – whether intentionally or through neglect – of those who hold extreme misogynistic views and pose a risk of serious violence towards women and girls.”

The Government previously said it would not comment on security or intelligence.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mum of Texas gunman Salvador Ramos breaks silence and says son ‘wasn’t a violent person’

The mother of Texas gunman Salvador Ramos has broken her silence following the school attack that killed 19 students and two teachers and says that her son “wasn’t a violent person.”Adriana Reyes told DailyMail.com that she was “surprised” the 18-year-old had gone on a rampage and massacred 21 people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.Ms Reyes, 39, spoke out from the hospital bedside of 66-year-old Celia Gonzalez, who was shot in the face by her grandson before he committed one of the deadliest school shootings in American history.“My son wasn’t a violent person. I’m surprised by what he did,”...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas school shooting – live: Police ‘waited outside despite pleas for action’

Onlookers have said they urged police to move into the primary school as officers stood by while a gunman was carrying out his rampage, which killed 19 students and two teachers. The father of 10-year-old victim Jacklyn Cazares said he even suggested to go in himself with other bystanders as he was frustrated police were not doing it themselves. Details are starting to emerge of the attack and the 18-year-old shooter behind it.The teenage gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, barricaded himself inside a classroom before killing the fourth-grade students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday.The suspect, with...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Cooper
The Independent

‘Callous’ abuser shared photo of partner bound with electrical cables before he choked to death

A “callous” abuser humiliated her partner by sharing a photograph of him bound with electrical cables before he choked to death, a court heard. Charlotte Dootson, 25, strangled Mohammed Mukhtar, 53, at his home in Manchester following a campaign of abusive and violent conduct against him.On Tuesday, she was jailed at Manchester Crown Court for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 22 and a half years in custody before she can be considered for parole.Paramedics found the victim untied after a report of concern for his welfare at about midday on August 30. He was pronounced dead at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Salvador Ramos shot grandmother in face after ‘fighting over graduation’ before school attack

Salvador Ramos, who stands accused of perpetrating the most deadly US school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School attack 10 years ago, reportedly shot his grandmother in the face after a fight about his failure to graduate from Uvalde Elementary School.At a press conference on Wednesday, Texas Gov Greg Abbott said that Ramos sent three Facebook messages on Tuesday morning prior to his attack on Uvalde Elementary School. The first, which said, “I’m going to shoot my grandmother,” was followed by another message shortly thereafter in which he wrote, “I shot my grandmother.”The final message from Mr Ramos...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Man mauled to death by dog shouted ‘he’s got me’ during American Bully attack

A man who died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales was said to have shouted “he's got me” and “I'm going” after the incident involving an American Bully on Monday. Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday after the man, named in media reports as 62-year-old Keven Jones, went into cardiac arrest at a property in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog, named Cookie-Doe, was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Office#Mi5#Domestic Violence#Human Intelligence#Violent Crime#Cwj
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Friends say gunman was bullied, cut his own face and fired a BB gun at people before deadly attack

Friends and relatives have said that the 18-year-old Texas gunman was bullied, cut his own face, fired a BB gun at random people and egged cars in the years leading up to the deadly attack. Salvador Ramos killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, southern Texas, on Tuesday, officials said.Friends and family say he had a difficult home life, that he was bullied over a childhood speech impediment and that he lashed out violently towards both friends and strangers – both recently and over the years. He bought the weapons he used...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Drug dealer jailed for at least 24 years for ‘brutal’ murder of three-year-old

A violent drug-user who murdered his partner’s three-year-old son after inflicting more than 20 rib fractures during weeks of “horrendous” beatings has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years.Birmingham Crown Court heard that the force used by Nathanial Pope on Kemarni Watson Darby was similar to that normally caused by a car crash.Convicted drug-dealer Pope, 32, was found guilty by a jury in April, following a five-month trial which heard that the little boy had 34 separate areas of external injuries.Kemarni’s mother, Alicia Watson, was cleared of murder but found guilty of causing or allowing his...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Leiland-James Corkill: Foster mother who shook baby to death filmed pulling faces as distressed child cries

A foster mother who shook to death a baby she was hoping to adopt videoed herself pulling faces while a child lay crying in a hospital bed, it has emerged.Laura Castle, 38, was found guilty of murdering 13-month-old Leiland-James Corkill last week after a court heard she had “leathered” the child, who suffered fatal head injuries.New footage shows the former care worker making bizarre expressions at a camera while a child, who is not Leiland-James, can be heard crying nearby.In other videos, Leiland-James can be seen sobbing uncontrollably as Castle attempts to “shush” him, while in another she wipes...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Investigation
The Independent

Raheem Bailey: Boy aged 11 ‘called N-word’ before attack that left him needing finger amputated

A Black boy who lost his finger “fleeing bullies” at school was called the N-word among other slurs in the weeks leading up to the attack, his mother has said.Raheem Bailey, 11, was allegedly beaten by a group of children at school last Tuesday and broke his finger while climbing a fence to escape his tormentors, Shantal Bailey told The Independent. At hospital doctors decided that the finger had to be amputated.Police are now investigating a report of an assault on Raheem at the secondary school, and the school trust closed all of its campuses on Monday.Ms Bailey said her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager found guilty of murdering 12-year-old Ava White

A teenage boy who stabbed 12-year-old Ava White following a row over a Snapchat video has been found guilty of her murder.A jury took two hours and eight minutes to convict the 14-year-old at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday.More than 20 members of Ava’s family were in the public gallery and there were cheers as the foreman said the boy had been found guilty of murder.The teenager, who appeared on video-link throughout the trial, put his head in his hands.He had claimed he accidentally stabbed the schoolgirl in the neck in self-defence.He told the court he wanted to “frighten her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

TMZ files emergency motion to prevent former employee testifying in Depp-Heard case

Celebrity news outlet TMZ has filed an emergency motion to prevent a former employee from testifying in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case.The California-based news organisation has asked a judge to block the emplyee from being called as a witness by Mr Depp’s lawyers based on “journalist’s privilege”, according to court papers.Lawyers for TMZ write that the company wants Morgan Tremaine prevented from taking the stand inthe case in Fairfax, Virginia, and “disclosing TMZ’s priviledged information” during testimony.In the motion, TMZ says that thweir concern relates to an article it published on 12 August 2016, entitled “Johnny...
FAIRFAX, VA
The Independent

Voices: The tragic death of Natasha Abrahart should be a wake-up call

In April 2018, Bristol University student Natasha Abrahart took her life after suffering from social anxiety and the resulting pressure she felt when required to do a presentation as part of her degree.Her parents, Margaret and Robert Abrahart, took legal action against the university. They believed that Bristol had failed in its duty to make adjustments to the assessment process that would have helped her. Last week, Judge Alex Ralton agreed: “There can be no doubt that there was direct discrimination, especially once the university knew or should have known that a mental health disability of some sort was preventing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jurors in trial linked to Russia probe shown billing records

A lawyer for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign repeatedly billed to the campaign “general political advice" and legal work related to a since-debunked secret back channel between Donald Trump and Russia, according to evidence shown to jurors Wednesday in the attorney's trial.Prosecutors presented the billing records as part of an effort to convince jurors that Michael Sussmann was acting on behalf of Clinton's campaign when he approached the FBI with computer data that he said showed a link between the Trump Organization, the former president's company, and Russia-based Alfa Bank. The FBI investigated but quickly determined no such link...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

£20,000 reward on offer over shooting of rights campaigner Sasha Johnson

A charity is offering a reward for information about who shot a black equal rights campaigner a year ago.Crimestoppers will pay up to £20,000 to anyone who shares information anonymously leading to the conviction of those responsible for Sasha Johnson’s shooting.Ms Johnson was shot in the head at close range while at a silent disco in the garden of a house on Consort Road in Peckham, south London, at about 3am on May 23 last year.The mother-of-two survived her “catastrophic” head injuries but she now struggles to say more than a few words and requires constant medical care.We know that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

666K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy