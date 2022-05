WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI -- A pair of 18-year-old men have been charged in the shooting deaths of Cameron Duckworth, 19, and Drake Mancuso, 16, both of Highland Township. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Jesse Wright and Steven Morrow are being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail after they were each charged with two counts of homicide, two counts of armed robbery, and four counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a crime.

