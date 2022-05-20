ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teacher arrested in India for bringing beef to lunch

By Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9MeM_0fklWT0y00

A Muslim teacher in India was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly bringing beef to school for lunch.

Dalima Nessa, the headmistress of Hurkachungi middle school in Assam’s Goalpara district, brought cooked beef along to a local school festival, when the education department was conducting a periodic review of the functioning of the government school and facilities.

“The incident occurred on 14 May, when the headmistress got beef from her house so that she could offer it to the guests, including the teachers and villagers,” Mrinal Deka, the additional superintendent of police in Goalpara district, told The Independent.

“The offer was not well-received with several people raising objections,” he said.

“Soon after, the incident went viral and on 17 May, a local resident filed a police case against her.”

The case was lodged on the basis of a complaint by the school management committee, reported the Indian Express newspaper .

Ms Nessa was charged under sections relating to promoting enmity between different groups and outraging religious feelings under the country’s criminal code.

She was produced before a court on Wednesday and has been in judicial custody since, said Mr Deka.

The office of the District Elementary Education, under the Assam government, has also issued a notice placing the 56-year-old school teacher under suspension with “immediate effect”.

A block-level inquiry has also been initiated in the matter, an education department official told the Indian Express.

Cows are considered sacred by members of India’s Hindu majority, and slaughtering cows or eating beef is illegal or restricted across much of the country.

Assam, which is ruled by prime minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party, does not ban the consumption of beef.

But the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, passed in 2021, makes it illegal to slaughter cattle and sell beef in areas where Hindus, Jains and Sikhs are in a majority or within a 5km radius of temples or religious monasteries.

It also gives powers to the police to enter the house of an accused and inspect, search and seize properties acquired in the last six years with money earned from the “illegal cattle trade”.

“The provisions of Assam Cattle Preservation Act were not applied in this case as there is no sale of beef or slaughter of cattle involved,” Mr Deka told the Hindustan Times.

Comments / 19

lycan
4d ago

They have today 350 McDonald’s with plans to open another 1000,so I guess a lot of people will be going to jail

Reply
8
Real American
4d ago

half the country starving and their food literally mocks them by roaming the streets 🤣

Reply
15
Related
BBC

Polygamy: Muslim women in India fight 'abhorrent' practice

A 28-year-old Muslim woman's petition to a court, seeking to prevent her husband from taking another wife without her written consent, has put the spotlight on the practice of polygamy among Indian Muslims. Reshma, who uses only one name, also wants the Delhi High Court to order the government to...
RELIGION
The Week

The deadly heat wave frying India and Pakistan

India and Pakistan have, for weeks now, been gripped by a record-breaking heat wave that has already killed dozens. Here's everything you need to know:. Since the extreme heat began roughly two months ago, India has experienced "its highest March temperatures and third-highest April temperatures in 122 years of records," while Pakistan reported its "hottest April on record," CNBC writes. For example, temperatures in Jacobabad, Pakistan — "already one of the hottest cities in the world," Vox notes — recently reached over 120 degrees Fahrenheit. And in India's New Delhi, temperatures climbed last weekend to a sweltering 116 degrees Fahrenheit. It has been so hot, in fact, that birds are falling from the sky, plagued by heatstroke.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Yasin Malik: Protests in Kashmir after India hands separatist leader two life sentences

Violent protests erupted in parts of Kashmir after a court in India handed prominent separatist leader Yasin Malik two life sentences for “waging war against the government of India” and funding terror activities.Malik, the leader of the banned pro-independence group Jammu and Kashmiri Liberation Front (JKLF), was on Wednesday also given five 10-year jail terms and three five-year jail terms on separate charges, all under India’s criminal code.Some of the charges for which he was convicted included criminal conspiracy and conspiracy for terrorism.The court said all sentences were to be served concurrently.A plea by the prosecutor – on behalf of...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
Daily Mail

China is not sneering at us any more: Blockading families in their homes, forcing children to wear hazmat suits, robot dogs patrolling the streets... the new Chinese Covid crackdown is brutal - as life in the despised West is back to normal

The red flatbed trucks began arriving after dawn, men in white hazmat suits unloading sections of green metal caging. Residents peered nervously from windows of tall apartment blocks, as the figures below erected the fencing across the entrances to their skyscrapers, caging them into their homes. This is the Pudong...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Bharatiya Janata Party#Muslim#The Indian Express
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Religion

The world’s great religions face a series of challenges unlike any they have seen in the past. According to the Pew Research Center’s Religious Composition by Country, 2010-2050 report, for instance, 30% of the U.S. population is religiously unaffiliated. The report also notes that “Christians are projected to decline from 78% of the U.S. population […]
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
The Independent

Taliban bans men and women eating together in restaurants in Afghan city of Herat

The Taliban has implemented a ban on men and women eating out in restaurants together in the western Afghan city of Herat.Riazullah Seerat, a Taliban official who works for the notorious Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat, said restaurants were verbally told the regulation also bars couples who are married from eating out together.Men and women have also been ordered to go to the park on differing days of the week under the new rules.It comes as the Taliban rampis up its attack on women’s basic human rights, with the authorities ordering all Afghan women...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Chinese man seals himself inside his car to quarantine because he thinks he might have Covid - as millions suffer under the world's strictest lockdown and residents stage mass pot-banging protest

A man convinced he had Covid taped his car shut and stayed inside for ten hours without even opening the window. The Beijing resident had decorators round that morning who told him they tested positive, the China News Service reported. At midday on Tuesday he got into his slick white...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

666K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy