ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Automatic appeal filed for David Ware's death sentence

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zgr9_0fklWKJf00

David Ware is set to appear in court again after an automatic appeal was officially filed on Thursday.

Ware was on trial for shooting Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a June 2020 traffic stop. Johnson died in the shooting and Zarkeshan went through several months of treatment and rehabilitation due to his injuries.

A jury found Ware guilty on all charges, including a recommendation to sentence him to death. A judge followed the jury's recommendation and officially sentenced Ware to death on May 13.

According to Oklahoma state statute. a death penalty sentencing comes with an automatic appeal before the Court of Criminal Appeals.

Some of the conditions the Court of Criminal Appeals will review in Ware's case will be:

  • Whether the death sentencing was fair or biased under the influence of prejudice, passion, or any other arbitrary factors
  • Whether the evidence supports the ultimate sentencing of a statutory aggravator

There are overall eight aggravators considered, but only one has to be present to consider the death penalty in Oklahoma cases. In Ware's case, the jury considered five aggravators, including the victim murdered was a peace officer, in his sentencing.

Both Ware with his attorneys and the state will present arguments before the Court of Criminal Appeals to determine if the death sentence still stands.

At this time, no date for the appeal has been set. Ware is currently at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Missouri inmate whose death sentence was overturned three times set to be executed today

Protests are being held around Missouri on Tuesday calling for a last-minute reprieve for death row inmate Carman Deck, who is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6pm at Bonne Terre state prison.The 56-year-old double murderer’s hopes for a stay of proceedings were all but dashed on Monday when the US Supreme Court set aside his appeal, and Republican Governor Mike Parson declined a request for clemency. Deck was sentenced to death in 1998 for the murders of James and Zelma Long during a robbery at their home in the eastern Missouri town of De Soto in July 1996.His penalty...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Orlando, OK
City
Mcalester, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
KELOLAND TV

Man sentenced for murder at 14 now denied parole

SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday a man convicted of murder as a teen 26 years ago, was denied parole. In January 1996, then-fourteen-year-old Paul Jensen and 16-year-old Sean Springer told a cab driver to take them to rural Fort Pierre. On a gravel road, Jensen shot the driver, 28-year-old Mike Hare, multiple times. Jensen then took $40, got in the taxi and Springer drove off.
FORT PIERRE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Shooting#Capital Punishment#Violent Crime#Automatic#Tulsa Police Sgt
Kait 8

Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Wynne High School art teacher was arrested Wednesday for sexual assault in the second degree. According to the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, Maegan Morian was booked into the jail around 3:15 p.m. The circumstances of Morian’s arrest are unknown and it is not known if the victim was a student of Morian, but Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis confirmed Morian was a teacher.
WYNNE, AR
Salon

Texas court says it was wrong to sentence Black woman to 5 years in prison for “illegal” voting

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has told a lower appeals court to take another look at the controversial illegal voting conviction of Crystal Mason, who was given a five-year prison sentence for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election while she was on supervised release for a federal conviction.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested, Facing 30 Years In Prison

That is not a good way to go. There are a lot of names that have come up throughout the history of wrestling and some of them are rather famous. Unfortunately, some of them are more infamous than famous, often for things that are not exactly positive. That is the case with a certain WWE Hall of Famer and now things have gotten a lot worse than they were just a few months ago.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
FOX40

Inmate dies after California prison attack

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — An incarcerated man died Thursday after he was attacked by two other men at a state prison in California’s Central Valley, officials said. Sidney Kang, 31, was attacked by two other inmates at about 10 a.m. in a maximum-security recreational yard at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, prison officials said. […]
DELANO, CA
WSPA 7News

Prison guards charged with murder in inmate beating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said three Florida correctional officers have been charged with murder in the fatal beating of a handcuffed prisoner who threw urine at one of the officers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrests Thursday. The department said the inmate was beaten after being handcuffed February 14 while being […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
KRQE News 13

Roswell man found dead in Oklahoma

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The suspicious death of a New Mexico man in Oklahoma is currently under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). On April 29, the body of 30-year-old Patrick Mitchell Jacob Woods of Roswell was found in a vacant home near Dill City, Oklahoma. On May 3, the body was identified […]
ROSWELL, NM
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy