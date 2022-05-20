ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Minnie Driver says she’s ‘not friends’ with ex-partner Matt Damon

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jmqy8_0fklW2Vq00

Minnie Driver has reflected on her relationship with former romantic partner and Good Will Hunting co-star Matt Damon .

The actor said that she and Damon were “not friends”, but that she has “an enormous amount of love” for him.

Driver and Damon dated for a short while in the 1990s, with Driver later describing it as a “sweet romance” with a “combustible ending”, which was highly publicised at the time due to Damon’s global fame.

in 2017, after Damon characterised the #MeToo movement as being part of a “culture of outrage and injury”, Driver tweeted in condemnation of him, responding “God god, seriously?” and suggesting that men like Damon were “systemically part of the problem”.

Speaking during an appearance on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, Driver said: “We’re not friends, but I feel an enormous amount of love for him because we shared this inflection point, well it was an inflection point for me.

“I think it’s okay to call people out if you’re willing to stand by what you believe, like, I don’t think you should call people out just to get attention. And I also think that you can move on from that, and grow and learn.”

She added that she “thinks of” Damon “in a very friendly way now”.

Read The Independent ’s interview with Driver from last year here .

Comments / 14

yoyo
3d ago

Seems women in Hollywood only complain when they are no longer relevant and want roles or attention.

Reply
7
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Minnie Driver
Person
Matt Damon
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals Her Husband Danny Moder 'Pushed' Her Back Into Hollywood: 'I'm Living My Acting Dreams'

Julia Roberts hasn't appeared as a leading lady in quite some time, but now she is back and better than ever in Gaslit, which dropped on Starz, and Ticket to Paradise, which debuts later this year — and it's all thanks to her husband, Danny Moder. "It wasn't by design so much as not finding something I was interested in," she told The New York Times of stepping away from the scene. "I was surprised at how quickly the years seemed to go by. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have great pride in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Publicised
SheKnows

Cindy Crawford's Daughter Kaia Gerber Is a Statuesque Stunner Dripping in Silver on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Met Gala is well underway and we’ve already seen so many great looks. Stars like Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, who are two of this year’s co-chairs, totally ruled the red carpet, and don’t even get us started on some of the incredible designs that made their red carpet debut. Plus, a number of famous celebrity kids hit the Met Gala red carpet with total confidence and poise. Among the dazzling gowns we’ve seen this evening, Cindy Crawford’s lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber fashioned a gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress that...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kylie Jenner films sister Kendall struggling to walk up steps at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

The Kardashian-Jenner clan were in Italy this weekend to attend the nuptials of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, where the famous family rotated through a number of extravagant designer looks.However, it appears the dresses weren’t always easy to navigate Italy in, as Kylie Jenner at one point captured the moment her sister Kendall Jenner struggled to walk in the dress she wore for the wedding ceremony.In a clip shared to Kylie’s Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kendall, 26, who was wearing a Dolce & Gabbana champagne-coloured dress with a low back and floral detailing, could be seen wearing slide sandals...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Charlize Theron Is Reportedly Seeing Halle Berry’s Model Ex

Click here to read the full article. Charlize Theron has rarely been one to disclose certain aspects of her personal life. In fact, it’s incredibly rare that we get updates about Theron’s private time away from cameras — save for the rare photo she’ll share from time to time of her precious two kids. But a new report about Theron’s love life might give us a glimpse into who the Monster Oscar winner is currently, if casually, dating — and it’s a noted ex of fellow Oscar winner Halle Berry. According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, Theron “has been hooking...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-A-Like Daughter Apple Stuns In White Gown On Her 18th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about her baby girl, Apple, on her 18th birthday! The Oscar winner, 49, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to share a heartwarming tribute to her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with her Coldplay lead singer ex Chris Martin. The sweet message included a stunning photo of Apple posing in a mirror as she slayed in a gorgeous white gown. They grow up so fast!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley Pens Loving Tribute To Son Benjamin, 27, Who Died By Suicide: ‘Forever Mourning”

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, has stayed out of the spotlight since the loss of her son Benjamin Keough in July 2020. But after over a year of near complete silence on her Instagram account, the gorgeous singer took to the platform to reflect on Benjamin’s death by suicide, saying that it has “swallowed” her “whole.” “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Lisa Marie heartbreakingly revealed in a May 14 post.
CALABASAS, CA
The Independent

The Independent

666K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy