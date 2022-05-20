ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

TPD substation to be renamed in honor of Erik Hite

By Phil Villarreal
 5 days ago
The city is renaming a Tucson Police Department substation in honor of a fallen officer.

The Tucson City Council voted Thursday to rename the Rincon Substation at 9670 E. Golf Links Road as the Erik D. Hite Eastside Substation.

Hite died June 2, 2008, a day after he was shot while responding to a call involving a Pima County Sheriff's Deputy.

"Officer Hite made the ultimate sacrifice for our city. Now Tucson will honor his service by ensuring his memory lives on in a place that embodies his sense of duty to his community and to the Department," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, in a statement.

Hite was assigned to the substation during his four-plus years with TPD. He retired from the Air Force after 21 years of service.

"My heart is overwhelmed," said Nohemy Hite, wife of fallen officer Hite and Chief Executive Director of the Erik Hite Foundation, in a statement. "This dream of renaming the Eastside station where Erik served has become a reality thanks to Mayor Romero's desire to honor and preserve Erik's memory. I am beyond grateful for making this opportunity happen for Erik and for our family."

TPD Chief Chad Kasmar praised the move, which will be commemorated in a ceremony at 8 a.m. June 2.

"I'm pleased that Mayor and Council has approved naming the Rincon substation in honor of fallen TPD Officer Erik Hite," Kasmar said in a statement. "This means a great deal to Erik's family, his spouse Nohemy, daughter Samantha, and son Roy, and it means a great deal to his TPD family. Today’s decision ensures Officer Hite's sacrifice in the line of duty will not be forgotten."

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9

