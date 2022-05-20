ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cynthia Erivo To Star & Produce Anthony Chen’s ‘Drift’ For ‘Call Me By Your Name’ & ‘Nomadland’ Producers; Alia Shawkat Co-Stars — Cannes

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LJG5_0fklVngP00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo ( Harriet ) will lead cast alongside Being The Ricardos and Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat in Anthony Chen’s ( Ilo Ilo ) English-language debut Drift .

The film reunites Call Me By Your Name producers Emilie Georges and Peter Spears and exec producer Naima Abed. Spears won the Best Picture Oscar last year for Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland .

Drift follows a young Liberian refugee named Jacqueline (Erivo) who has barely escaped her war-torn country to a Greek island. She offers massages to tourists in exchange for one or two euros to battle her hunger, while her daily struggle for survival keeps the memories that haunt her at bay. She meets an unmoored tour guide (Shawkat) and the two become close as they each find hope in the other. Ibrahima Ba, who has a supporting role in Cannes 2022 title Father & Soldier , is also among cast.

Filming is currently underway in Greece on the under-the-radar drama. Susanne Farrell ( Dirty God ) and Alexander Maksik adapted the screenplay from Maksik’s well-received novel A Marker To Measure Drift .

Drift marks the third collaboration between Chen and Georges, who sold his first two films, Caméra d’Or winner Ilo Ilo and Wet Season . French firm Memento is handling sales but it isn’t a sales priority project in Cannes.

Georges and Abed, co-founders and co-CEOs of Memento’s newly re-launched production label Paradise City are producing with Spears of Cor Cordium. Cynthia Erivo and Solome Williams are producing under their Edith’s Daughter banner alongside Anthony Chen’s Giraffe Pictures. Konstantinos Kontovrakis and Giorgos Karnavas are serving as co-producers for Heretic.

Erivo stars in Netflix’s upcoming film Luther opposite Idris Elba. She will next begin filming Jon M. Chu’s two-film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked , starring as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande. Erivo was nominated for two Oscars for Harriet , for Best Actress and Best Original Song, and was recently nominated for an Emmy for her performance in Genius: Aretha . Also a singer and a stage actress, Erivo has won Tony, Grammy, and Emmy for her performance in the musical The Color Purple .

Shawkat can currently be seen in Amazon Studios’ critically acclaimed feature film Being The Ricardos from Aaron Sorkin. She stars opposite Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as I Love Lucy writer Madelyn Pugh. On TV, she will next be seen in FX’s series, The Old Man , opposite Jeff Bridges. She is well known for HBO’s Search Party and Arrested Development .

Festival-favourite Chen’s recently wrapped The Breaking Ice starring Dongyu Zhou. He is also slated to direct The Secret Daughter with Priyanka Chopra and Sienna Miller for Amazon.

Drift is a compelling and deeply affecting story about the strength of the human spirit during the worst of times. It has been an emotional experience developing this film in the past few years, particularly during the challenging days of the pandemic,” said director Chen. “I’m thrilled to mark my English language feature debut working alongside the remarkable talents of Cynthia and Alia.”

Commented Erivo: “From the moment I read Drift , I was moved by the rare duality of Jacqueline, who both painfully and hopefully represents the depths of the immigrant experience, and specifically the black immigrant experience abroad. Sadly this subject becomes more and more relevant and timely with each day. Too often the experience of immigrants is told through headlines, which don’t encapsulate the individual’s humanity. My hope is this project can show their struggle with the empathy and attention it deserves.”

Georges said: “From my long standing collaboration with Anthony on Ilo Ilo and Wet Season , I’ve learned that he has a unique talent for exploring intimacy with love and his accessible style giving the audience access to character’s humanity, decency and warmth.”

Added Abed: “Representing the immigrant experience requires nuance, subtlety and grace. We couldn’t be prouder to have this incredible team to bring this story to life.”

Spears explained: “In this time of great human upheaval, Drift reminds us of our common humanity; that every one of us has a story forged by hope, resilience, and, for many, unimaginable hardships. I could not be prouder to help tell this powerful story with our incredible team of filmmakers from around the world.”

The film is a co-production between Paradise City Films (France), Heretic (Greece) and Fortyninesixty (the U.K.), in association with Cor Cordium, Edith’s Daughter and Giraffe Pictures, and is financed by Sunac Culture and Aim Media, Lauran Bromley’s Ages LLC, the UK Global Screen Fund – financed by the UK government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and administered by the BFI, and the Greek Film Center, with additional support from the Creative Europe Media European Program.

Erivo is represented by UTA, Authentic Talent & Literary Management & The Lede Company. Anthony Chen is represented by UTA and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates. Shawkat is repped by UTA and MGMT Entertainment.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Cannes Review: Letitia Wright In ‘The Silent Twins’

Click here to read the full article. Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Smoczynska (The Lure, Fugue) makes her English-language debut with The Silent Twins, the strange and remarkable story of June and Jennifer Gibbons, twin sisters who only communicated with each other from 8 to later-teen years when drugs and drinking led to petty theft and an arson charge that landed them in the tightly secured medical ward of Broadmoor for 11 years before being released in the 1980s. Creating their own puppetry and dolls, poems and music, which they only broadcast for each other on a fake radio program, the “twinnies” as they...
NFL
Deadline

Charles Finch: The “Old-Fashioned” Movie Impresario Returns To Producing – And Insists Roasting On Oscars And BAFTAs Must Stop

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Charles Finch (Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love) is as English as they come, but Hollywood runs through his veins. Having written movies, produced a few, directed three; managed movie stars and built brands, and published high-end cultural magazines, he decided “smack in the middle of Covid, in my late fifties,” that he wanted to go back to making movies. He has set up a small film company that he calls STANDALONE. Finch has a relationship with Columbia Pictures and he’ll formally announce a development deal with that studio next month. The entrepreneur...
NFL
Deadline

Bobby Lee Boards Indie ‘The Throwback’; Leah McSweeney Finds First Film Role In ‘The Kill Room’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Lee (And Just Like That…) has signed on to star alongside Justina Machado, Will Sasso, Gregg Sulkin and Michelle Randolph in Mario Garcia’s feature directorial debut, The Throwback, which is currently in production in the Tampa Bay area. The indie comedy follows Kate (Machado) and Matt (Sasso), a married couple in full-blown midlife crisis who are thrown into further turmoil when the former, an underappreciated and stressed ‘supermom,’ suffers a post-traumatic breakdown during the holiday season, causing her to regress to her 19-year-old college party-girl self. Lee will play an ad agency art director and longtime...
NFL
Deadline

Emmy-Winning Filmmaker R.J. Cutler Signs With WME As He Embarks On Elton John Doc

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed filmmaker R.J. Cutler and his production company This Machine, fresh off the announcement of Cutler’s upcoming documentary on Elton John. “The agency will work with the award-winning filmmaker – who has made some of the most significant documentaries and television series of the past quarter century – in all areas,” according to Cutler’s PR reps. Deadline broke the news last week that Disney Original Documentary and Disney+ won the rights to the Elton John feature, to be co-directed by Cutler and John’s life partner David Furnish, in a deal pegged at...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Alia Shawkat
Person
Peter Spears
Person
Sienna Miller
Person
Anthony Chen
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Javier Bardem
Deadline

Samuel L. Jackson Joins Chris Pratt In Alcon Entertainment’s ‘Garfield’

Click here to read the full article. Samuel L. Jackson (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey) has signed on to star alongside Chris Pratt in Alcon Entertainment’s animated Garfield film. The film from director Mark Dindal (Chicken Little, Emperor’s New Groove) is based on Jim Davis’ iconic cartoon strip of the same name, which follows a cynical and lazy orange cat of the same name and his interactions with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, along with his fellow pet, Odie. Jackson will play a brand-new character, Garfield’s father Vic. David Reynolds (Finding Nemo) adapted the screenplay. DNEG Animation is animating and producing the film...
NFL
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Call Me By Your Name#Nomadland#Film Star#Star Produce#Alia Shawkat Co Stars#Arrested Development#Chlo#Liberian#Greek#Father Soldier#French
Us Weekly

Viola Davis Responds to ‘Incredibly Hurtful’ Criticism of Michelle Obama Portrayal on Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Putting it all out there. Viola Davis doesn’t have time for critics — especially when it comes to her portrayal of Michelle Obama on Showtime’s The First Lady. The 56-year-old actress told BBC News in an interview published on Monday, April 25, that it is "incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work." […]
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Barack Obama On Texas School Shooting: “Our Country Is Paralyzed”

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Among the chorus of well-known voices in media, politics and showbusiness expressing outrage at today’s school massacre was former President Barack Obama. In a long string of thoughts posted to Twitter, Obama said he and wife Michelle were angry for the families of the victims. The former First Lady later retweeted his post. “Nearly ten years after Sandy Hook — and ten days after Buffalo — our country is paralyzed,” he wrote, “not by fear, but by a gun lobby and a political party that have shown no willingness to act in any way...
TEXAS STATE
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Kate Moss Counters Rumor That Actor Pushed Her Down Stairs, Says He Actually Came To Her Aid

Click here to read the full article. Kate Moss gave very brief testimony at the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, denying that the actor pushed her down a flight of stairs when they dated in the 1990s. Instead, Moss said that Depp came to her aid. She said that they had been staying at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica and, during a rainstorm, “As I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. I screamed because I was in pain.” She said that Depp came to her aid and carried her back to the room and got...
NFL
Deadline

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Warner Bros. Executive Says Concerns Over Casting Actress In ‘Aquaman’ Sequel Had To Do With Her Chemistry With Jason Momoa

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp’s legal team started their rebuttal testimony on Tuesday with the video deposition of Walter Hamada, the Warner Bros. executive who said that their concerns over casting Amber Heard in the Aquaman sequel had to do with her chemistry with Jason Momoa. In her $100 million counterclaim to Depp’s defamation lawsuit and her testimony, Heard contended that her role was reduced as she faced a “smear campaign” orchestrated by her ex husband as well as the legal proceedings against her. Hamada, in deposition testimony recorded earlier this year, said that there was a delay...
NFL
Deadline

How To Watch The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Livestream Link & Trial Schedule

Click here to read the full article. Day 22 in the Depp-Heard trial will continue with Team Depp’s rebuttal, with Depp’s ex Kate Moss and possibly Depp himself expected to take the stand. Closing arguments are set for Friday. Both Depp and Heard have previously testified in the high-profile, $50 million defamation lawsuit filed by Depp against his ex-wife. Heard has also filed a countersuit. The trial is taking place in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse, and runs Monday through Friday, starting at 9 AM ET.. Judge Penney S. Azcarate has told the Hollywood actors and their respective legal teams that she wanted closing arguments...
NFL
Deadline

Judge Denies Johnny Depp’s Motion To Strike Amber Heard’s $100 Million Defamation Counterclaim

Click here to read the full article. The judge in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial rejected the actor’s effort to reject his $100 million counterclaim. Heard’s counterclaim centers on statements made by an attorney for Depp, Adam Waldman, who claimed in a Daily Mail interview that the actresses’ allegations of domestic abuse were fabricated. Judge Penney Azcarate said that there was enough evidence to show that Waldman was acting as an agent for Depp, rejecting the actor’s attorney’s argument that Heard should be suing Waldman, not her ex-husband. Azcarate’s decision is not surprise, as motions to strike routinely come during trial...
NFL
Deadline

Cannes 2022 Photos: Austin Butler, Priscilla Presley, Tom Hanks, Kaia Gerber & Elon Musk’s Mom Celebrate Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’

Click here to read the full article. Everyone but the King himself seemed to turn out for the premiere of director Baz Luhrmann’s long-awaited Elvis biopic, Elvis, in Cannes. Among those walking the red carpet were stars Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge as well as Luhrmann, Priscilla Presley, Kaia Gerber, Shakira, Sharon Stone, Conor McGregor and even Elon Musk’s mom Click on the photo above to see a gallery of images from the premiere and many other Cannes 2022 red carpets. More from DeadlineFull List Of Cannes Palme d'or Winners Through The Years: Photo GalleryLukas Dhont's Cannes Competition Drama 'Close' Sells To Mubi For UK/Ire, LatAm, Turkey & IndiaCannes Review: Claire Denis' 'Stars At Noon'Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Grammys, Oscars, SAG Awards & More
MOVIES
Deadline

Cannes Fetes 75th Anniversary With Who’s Who Of Special Guests: “Cinema Will Never Die”

Click here to read the full article. To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the Cannes Film Festival gathered dozens upon dozens of previous laureates and special guests at the Palais des Festival this evening. Inside the Lumière Theatre, the fest’s artistic chief and general delegate, Thierry Frémaux, and outgoing Cannes President, Pierre Lescure, did a roll call of star actors and directors who left their seats and made their way to the stage . The group included such filmmakers and talent as Guillermo del Toro, Michel Hazanavicius, Paolo Sorrentino, Isabelle Huppert, Mads Mikkelsen, Diane Kruger, Nicolas Winding Refn, Ethan Coen, David Cronenberg,...
NFL
Deadline

Brett Morgen Reveals He Flatlined After Heart Attack While Making ‘Moonage Daydream’, Felt Bowie “Was Guiding Me Through Recovery” — Cannes Studio

Click here to read the full article. In an interview at Deadline’s Cannes Studio on Monday, filmmaker Brett Morgen revealed he not only had a heart attack during the making of his Bowie biopic Moonage Daydream, but flatlined for two minutes and went into a coma. “I was my own editor on this film, I was my own producer on this film, I felt very alone and responsible,” Morgen said. “During the course of making the film I had a heart attack and flatlined for a couple of minutes, and was in a coma for a week.” Asked how his near-death experience...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

84K+
Followers
30K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy