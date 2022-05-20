31 Miller Hill Woods Court, Carmel, NY 10512

Are you a game show fanatic? If so, you could be a contestant or part of the live audience for "Wheel of Fortune" when it comes to Pennsylvania and New Jersey, among other states, this fall. The non-televised theatrical experience will make stops at the following sites:. Wind Creek Event...
A man who was part of an elaborate “grab-and-go” theft scheme that targeted retailers throughout New England and the East Coast has been sentenced to prison time, federal officials announced. Hartford resident Jahliil Parrott, also known as “Stretch,” age 24, of Windsor, was sentenced by US District Judge...
A man is wanted by police after he broke into a central Pennsylvania hotel by climbing "through the framework of an air condition," police say. John Parker Gilbert III allegedly entered a locked hotel room at the Red Carpet Inn located at 2883 Lincoln Highway East at approximately 5:10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, East Lampeter Township police department stated in a release on May 25.
I love going to the casino, even though I'm not much of a gambler. It just always feels so alive; there's food, music, people, drinks, and potentially, big wins. My two favorite casinos are Seneca Niagara and Seneca Buffalo Creek. If you're a gambler or just love going to the casino, these 7 casinos have high ratings and great reviews.
A student has been arrested for allegedly riding a motorcycle through the halls of a school in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Rockland on Tuesday, May 24 at Ramapo Senior High School.According to police, a student at the school drove an off-road motorcycle through the halls of the sch…
In the wake of the latest mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas, Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling on state lawmakers to pass legislation making it more difficult for young New Yorkers to purchase some types of guns.Hochul proposed several proposals to close loopholes and strengthen gun laws in New York, …
A 2-year-old child drowned in the Hudson Valley. Police are continuing to investigate how this tragic incident happened. On Sunday, May 22, 2022, around 8:05 p.m., members from the Clarkstown Police Department were dispatched to a reported drowning incident at a home in Nanuet, Rockland County. 2-Year-Old Child Drowns in...
A veteran New Jersey corrections officer was killed last week when his car left the road, struck a tree and caught fire, according to NJ Advance Media. Daniel Sincavage, 41, of Rio Grande, was driving from one part of the Southern State Correctional Facility to another when the fatal crash occurred on Route 47, a PBA union leader told the outlet.
NANUET, N.Y. (PIX11) — A toddler drowned in a backyard pool in Rockland County over the weekend, police said Monday. Officers with the Clarkstown Police Department were called to the home on Tennyson Drive in Nanuet just after 8 p.m. on Sunday. Police at the scene found family members performing CPR on an unresponsive 2-year-old […]
Marlo Harvard Jr. is no “Harvard man” as he chose to repeat a crime he previously was convicted of less than two years after he was released, according to police and court records.Harvard Jr., originally of Baltimore, Maryland, came to the attention of police in York County, Pennsylvania falling mu…
A 2-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in New York's Rockland County over the weekend, authorities said Monday, as they investigate what they describe to be a "tragic incident." Clarkstown Police say they responded to a Tennyson Drive home in Nanuet after getting a call about a possible drowning...
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- There has been another decision to cancel a New York State Regents exam. But this time it has nothing to do with COVID-19.The state Department of Education is cancelling next week's U.S. History and Government exam.CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on the reason why it is connected to the mass shooting in Buffalo.Eleventh graders at White Plains High School got the news on Tuesday afternoon. The statewide June 1 exam is no more."Yeah, a bit of a surprise, but, you know, the last three years have been surprises," White Plains High history chairman Richard Dillon said.Dillon...
Two elderly Hudson Valley residents were involved in a head-on rush-hour crash. One woman, a teacher in the area, was killed in the crash. On Friday, May 20, detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Marbletown. On Thursday, May 19,...
Two Washington DC residents were killed after one crossed over the double-yellow line and struck a car the other was traveling in last week in Maryland, authorities said.Marquise Lewis was heading south on Marlboro Pike when he crossed the double yellow line and struck the pickup truck carrying 48-…
One lucky Connecticut resident is in a new tax bracket after cashing in a winning $2 million Powerball ticket that was sold at an area 7-Eleven location.The Powerball ticket, which was purchased by a Litchfield County resident in Oakville who chose not to disclose a name, was sold at the 7-Eleven o…
Prosecutors say a man who operated a major sports betting fraud scheme out of Long Island and Florida was arrested this morning. According to investigators, 61-year-old Cory Zeidman swindled his victims out of their life’s savings with the promise of easy money. Prosecutors say Zeidman used multiple aliases in...
HOPEWELL JUNCTION – City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison has received the endorsement of the Republican Committees in all three counties of the newly-drawn 39th New York State Senate District. Voting members of GOP Committees from Dutchess, Orange, and Putnam counties gathered Tuesday night to select Rolison as their candidate.
