Orangeburg, NY

231 Sickletown Road, Orangeburg, NY 10962 - $1,598,000

 5 days ago
Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

ORANGEBURG, N.Y. — A property at 231 Sickletown Road in Orangeburg is listed at $1,598,000.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6182676
  • 89298.00 acres
  • Built in 1770
  • 5 Bedrooms
  • 3 Bathrooms
  • 1 Half Bath
  • Estimated Taxes: $25,765

City
Orangeburg, NY
