231 Sickletown Road, Orangeburg, NY 10962 - $1,598,000

Five people were nabbed for allegedly selling THC and pot at several businesses on Long Island. The busts took place throughout Nassau County on Tuesday, May 24 as part of multiple investigations. According to the Nassau County, the investigations found that THC was being sold at the following locations:. Eastwind...
A man who was part of an elaborate “grab-and-go” theft scheme that targeted retailers throughout New England and the East Coast has been sentenced to prison time, federal officials announced. Hartford resident Jahliil Parrott, also known as “Stretch,” age 24, of Windsor, was sentenced by US District Judge...
A man who suffered serious injuries after falling from a hotel balcony on Long Island has been identified as a US Coast Guardsman, according to friends. Alexander “AJ” Keating, age 24, was on a ninth-floor balcony at around 12:45 a.m. Monday, May 23, when he fell over a railing at the Hyatt Regency…
Are you a game show fanatic? If so, you could be a contestant or part of the live audience for "Wheel of Fortune" when it comes to Pennsylvania and New Jersey, among other states, this fall. The non-televised theatrical experience will make stops at the following sites:. Wind Creek Event...
A motorist became trapped in a crash in Central Jersey,, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 at Robinhood Drive and Main Street in Sayreville, initial reports said. There were no immediate details on the severity of injuries. CHECK BACK...
A fleeing getaway car full of ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Bergen County homeowner who'd stopped them from stealing his luxury SUV, authorities said. The resident called police with the license plate number of the car that had just missed him outside his home, Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said.
I almost drove off the road. My lane-assist in my car actually started beeping as I drifted onto the shoulder while I gawked at what I saw across the road: the biggest, grandest, and most unbelievable mansion I had ever seen in person had just popped out of nowhere. Mansion...
Citizens can expect to see highly-trained officers with helmets and high-powered weapons protecting houses of worship in Bergen County throughout the summer, the county’s top law enforcers said Wednesday. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella and Chief of Detectives Chief Jason Love jointly announced a plan to enhance security at...
If you're from Mercer County, NJ, or Trenton, NJ more specifically, you may already know what bridge I'm talking about. The Calhoun St. bridge in Trenton absolutely terrifies me. I was driving around and had my GPS on to get across the bridge into Pennsylvania. I wasn't entirely paying attention...
The Fireplace in Paramus closed their doors in July 2021. They long-time favorite was a staple in the local community for over 65 years, and rumors began circling about what would be replacing the space. Well, we can now confirm that Chick-Fil-A wants to take over the space, there is...
Police are asking for help identifying a man who was caught on video stealing money from a Hudson Valley auto body shop.The man entered Mohan’s Auto Body & Repair in Orange County, located on Highway 284 in the Town of Minisink, just after 3 p.m. Thursday, May 12, New York State Police said.Sur…
A North Carolina passenger was arrested on illegal gun and ammo possession charges following a Route 17 traffic stop in Paramus. Officer Vincent Labarbiera stopped the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord with overly tinted windows for making an unsafe lane change on the southbound highway near Midland Avenue earlier this month, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
A Monticello man is behind bars for allegedly shooting his friend in the head. On Friday, May 20, 2022, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) from the Liberty barracks arrested 46-year-old Gregory W. Cochran from the village of Monticello for an incident that occurred back on December 8, 2021, in Monticello.
A Hudson Valley woman has died after she reportedly fell while hiking in the Catskill Forest Preserve.Forest Rangers were first alerted of trouble at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, with reports of a fallen hiker in Greene County, near Platte Clove Road in the Town of Hunter, according to the Dep…
NEW YORK - A bad crash involved a car, a sightseeing bus, and a large UPS truck in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday morning. It happened around 11:30 a.m. right in front of the flagship Macy's store on 34th St. just off the corner of 7th Ave. The area is usually...
A driver not wearing a seatbelt led to the discovery of nearly 10 pounds of pot and the arrests of two men -- one from Bergen County, the other from New York State -- Haledon police said. Officers Jeffrey Welsh and Kris Duci stopped the 2008 Dodge Ram near the...
Police are searching for two men Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery in Connecticut -- just four minutes from the Westchester border. Police say the men entered a Wendy's in Greenwich when employees were closing for the night. Police say one of the suspects showed a gun and demanded cash from the manager.
Firefighters quickly stopped a Wednesday afternoon blaze from doing serious damage to the interior of a Fair Lawn home. The two-alarm fire severely damaged the front of the 32nd Street residence just off southbound Route 208. A passerby sustained a minor injury trying to put out the flames shortly after...
A new eatery has earned the distinction of having “Long Island’s Best Ribs,” according to a new poll. Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties.”
