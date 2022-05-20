ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul responds to McConnell, says opposition to Ukraine aid is ‘common sense’

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
 5 days ago
Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.), one of 11 Senate Republicans to vote against the $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, responded to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) comments describing Paul as an “isolationist” following his vote against the package, saying his opposition is “common sense.”

“Opposing big government spending is not isolationism, it’s common sense. Our country faces an inflation crisis and adding more debt now is a mistake,” Paul said in a statement.

Paul was responding to remarks that McConnell made during a Fox News interview on Thursday, in which he claimed that Paul represented a “tiny percentage of” Senate Republicans while speaking about the Republicans who voted against the Ukrainian aid package.

Paul was among 11 Republicans to vote against the $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, along with Sens. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), John Boozman (Ark.), Mike Braun (Ind.), Mike Crapo (Idaho), Bill Hagerty (Tenn.), Josh Hawley (Mo.), Mike Lee (Utah), Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.), Roger Marshall (Kan.) and Tommy Tuberville (Ala.).

“My colleague Sen. Paul has always been basically an isolationist. He’s proud of it and believes that’s where America ought to be. That is a tiny percentage of the Senate Republican Conference. We only had 11 votes against the package. I predict we will have even fewer votes opposed to the admission of Finland and Sweden into NATO,” McConnell told Fox News anchor Bret Baier.

“There’s always been a strand of isolationism in our party, but it’s not anywhere near the dominant view, which was expressed in the vote that we had today and will be expressed again when we vote on the admission of Finland and Sweden into NATO,” he added.

Still, the aid package had overwhelming support by both Republicans and Democrats in both chambers in Congress. President Biden is expected to sign the legislation soon.

Comments / 241

AP_000854.4c9361c8bb174516a85d1524b3a332d6.1655
5d ago

I have a problem with 40 billion dollars altogether. When will the United States take a real hard look and really fix their own problems at home instead of being available to any and every country elsewhere. We have real infrastructure issues, real homeless and veteran issues, and real day to day American issues that need to be addressed. For once, let’s really get our own house in order before we offer help to another house.

Reply(26)
79
AP_000136.28ea5e63a3a24d5b8791fa55c431f72c.0423
5d ago

Rand usually hits the nail on it’s head. I have been ? How all this Ukraine $ is being utilized . Too many diversions from the USA internal problems.

Reply(26)
76
Susan Lynn
5d ago

stop sending them all this money .it's past due time to at least pretend to work on our country .we at war our selves but we only have each other to try to help each other .

Reply(19)
35
