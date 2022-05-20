ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Downton Abbey: A New Era Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors Before

By Philip Sledge
Cinema Blend
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt long last, Downton Abbey: A New Era (which CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes gave 3.5 out of 5 stars) is showing in theaters and we can finally see what the extended Crawley family has been up to since we last saw them in 2019’s delightful Downton Abbey, which itself continued on the...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Downton Abbey 3? Why Yes, The Cast Already Has Some Great Story Ideas

The world of Downton Abbey is not set in stone, as writer/creator Julian Fellowes never knows when he’ll next revisit the saga of the Crawley family. That’s not to say there aren’t ideas that aren’t already on display with the conclusion of an upcoming movie like A New Era; but rather there’s nothing he’s committed to just yet. The cast of his iconic TV, and now cinematic hit, aren’t as reserved however; and if Downton Abbey 3 happens, they’ve got some clever ideas where the action could go next.
MOVIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

5 Marvel Characters Daniel Craig Would Be Perfect To Play

Because playing 007 in the last five James Bond movies is what ultimately turned Daniel Craig into a household name, the iconic MI-6 agent will forever be the role that he is best remembered for (if not Benoit Blanc in 2019’s Knives Out and its upcoming sequel on Netflix). However, recent rumors have claimed that the British actor was originally slated to appear in the newest of the Marvel movies, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as — SPOILER WARNING — Illuminati leader Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four. While audiences were still happy to see former The Office cast member John Krasinski stretching his legs as the physicist-turned-superhero in the finished film, this new alleged information does beg the question, is Craig still destined for a part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy