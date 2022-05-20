Resourceful Recycling in Rockport = Rebuilt Recovery
By Scott Miller
Q106.5
5 days ago
We are resourceful. Maybe not all of us, but certainly you could use the word resourceful to describe more Mainers than not. When we think something is no good, it’ll be good for someone else. Some take that feeling and attitude and go big. Don’t we all...
If you have a veteran in your life, and they need community support for some issues, today is your/their day. UMA Bangor and the Greater Bangor Maine Military & Community Network is hosting a Resource Fair today, May 25th at UMA Eastport Hall, which is at 128 Texas Avenue in Bangor. The event runs between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Maine Troop Greeters are back. They're back to doing what they weren’t allowed to do during the pandemic, greeting returning troops at Bangor Airport, no matter what time of day or night. During the pandemic, troops arriving were sequestered due to Covid protocol. And just a side note, it’s...
LEWISTON, Maine — Montello Street in Lewiston is closed between College Street and Central Avenue as police respond to a reported standoff. Derrick St. Laurent, spokesperson for the Lewiston Police Department, told NEWS CENTER Maine the department received several calls from multiple agencies about a man posting concerning things online.
He graduated from Erskine Academy in South China years ago. This is a story that many of us can relate to. Do you remember when you worked really hard, saved up all your money for an item that you desperately wanted and when you bought it, you cherished for a long time.
WATERVILLE, Maine — The ATF is now offering a reward for two people who smashed their way into a Waterville shop and stole multiple guns in April. Officials say two masked people smashed their way into JR's Trading and Pawn on April 10, around 2:50 a.m. The Bureau of...
Authorities are looking into a string of alleged burglaries in the town of Carmel, all involving motor vehicles. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office released a statement Tuesday morning warning Carmel residents to lock up their cars and trucks. They're also asking that anyone with information regarding the alleged break-ins contact.
HOLDEN (WGME) -- Police say they made the largest drug bust in Holden’s history. Holden police say they pulled over a car for a routine traffic stop on Sunday and discovered a gun, cash, heroin, Xanax, and a lot of fentanyl. The street value of the drugs is more...
Happy Monday. Next Monday is Memorial Day. It's a day to honor and mourn the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May. It wasn’t always called Memorial Day. The day was originally known as Decoration...
PORTLAND, Maine — What a day of severe weather in Maine. Sunday afternoon started off relatively quiet, with a few severe thunderstorm warnings. Then the hailstorm picked up over Jay and Livermore Falls. According to the Nation Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, hail is a "form of precipitation consisting of...
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Jetport has experienced numerous delays and closures since it began closing from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. due to runway renovation. The Jetport's main runway has been undergoing renovations beginning on April 18. The Jetport had warned that the closure would affect flights, as its other runways would be unable to accommodate instrument-aided landings in the case of weather. The nighttime closures began over the past week, and is set to run through June 13.
A Sanford woman was injured Tuesday morning when three FedEx Trucks and a passenger car collided at the Alfred/Lyman town line. Maine State Police and emergency crews responded to the crash on Route 111 at around 10 a.m. The four vehicles were traveling west when they collided due to traffic slowing down and vehicles following too closely, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.
For years, Hermon Mountain has been a family favorite of those in Eastern Maine who enjoy playing outside in the wintertime. The site of many a birthday party, high school ski-team practice, and company team-building outing, a number of Eastern Maine's kids spent their fair share of winter afternoons at Hermon Mountain, over the past few decades.
BIDDEFORD, Maine — The city of Biddeford is trying to put a dent in the current housing crunch. City Councilors just gave the green light for a massive new development project with more than 216-units. The proposed development includes nine buildings with 24 units in each building. The property...
ROCKLAND, Maine — These days, a lot of people are talking about the housing market. High demand and low inventory are sending prices sky high. But what if you could buy a house for just $1? In Rockland, you can. One home is currently listed on Craigslist currently for $1... but the waterfront property it sits on is not included.
An inmate at the Androscoggin County Jail is back in custody after a wild escape that ended in a couple of car crashes. I think David Ricardo Mockler, 23 of Lisbon, must be a Steve McQueen fan. On Monday, he escaped from the Androscoggin County Jail in dramatic fashion and might have actually succeeded if not for a pair of car crashes that followed.
Gus is a barber in Old Town. Lance was getting a haircut. And of course, they were talking. Talking about cars. And that turned into talking about putting on a car show. Lance runs Old Town Airport. Gus is Gus’s Barber Shop. The first thing they did was recruit Mark from Ogden Mechanical, Michael from 207 S#!t Boxes/Family Ties Racing, and Doc From MVP.
BREMEN, Maine - A K9 in central Maine has been hard at work over the past few days, finding not one but two missing people.On Friday morning, Game Warden K9 Koda and handler Jake Voter were among those called in to search for an 11-year-old girl who had wandered away from home. Koda picked up her scent and located the girl near a stream, barking to alert rescuers that she found her. The girl was tired and cold, but safely reunited with her family thanks to a piggy-back ride from Voter, Maine's Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.Koda and Voter were called into action again late Sunday night, after a 77-year-old woman was reported missing in Bremen. The woman lives alone and neighbors found her purse and phone still at the house, with the back door open, when they went to check on her.Koda was once again able to pick up on a scent and found the woman after midnight 600 yards from her house on an old trail. She told Voter she spent two nights in the woods after falling because she wasn't strong enough to get up.The woman was being treated for dehydration at a hospital.
According to the KJ, law enforcement has confirmed that the body pulled from the Sebasticook River on Sunday afternoon was that on 36 year old Justin Howard. Howard was last seen on March 28th, 2022, when he ran into the river near Pleasant Street. Someone had reportedly called into the...
The body of a man last seen disappearing into the Sebasticook River in March has been recovered. Justin Howard was last seen on March 28th, when witnesses said they saw him go into the Sebasticook River. The 36-year-old man had been visiting with friends on Pleasant Street in Clinton before he was seen running down Pleasant onto Water Street, where he went into the water. The search for Howard focused on the river after no witnesses reported seeing him come back out.
A Maine school has decided to adopt a safety protocol known as A.L.I.C.E. after a student threatened another by claiming to have a gun. These days, the world is often filled with scary things, with none quite so frightening as an active shooter situation. And the worst is when a school is targeted. Being a teacher or administrator has taken on a whole new risk, with the possibility of protecting students in active shooter situations.
