Cares for Kids Radiothon raises $314k

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The 24th-annual Cares for Kids Radiothon raised $314,000 for the Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med, according to iHeartMedia Albany’s News Radio 810 & 103.1 WGY and 99.5 The River, who hosted the event. Every dollar raised will go straight towards supporting programs and services at the children’s hospital, the only one in the region, and the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming generosity shown by our community each year during Radiothon,” said Barbara E. Ostrov, MD, chief of service of the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital. “That support, along with the dedication of our sponsors and great media partners at iHeartMedia Albany, helps ensure that we can provide the best care possible for all of our young patients.”

The live radio broadcast took place at Albany Med on May 5 and 6 from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Several families who have received care at the hospital were interviewed by on-air personalities from both News Radio 810 & 103.1 WGY and 99.5 The River.

“It is with a deep commitment to our community that iHeartMedia has continued its partnership with Albany Med and the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital this year to help raise funds and awareness of needs at the hospital,” said Howard Greiner, Area President for iHeartMedia. “All of us at iHeart want to do our part and we’re thrilled for the success of this year’s Radiothon.”

The radiothon also benefited from the support of nearly 100 volunteers who answered calls and processed donations.

