ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Cares for Kids Radiothon raises $314k

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQxca_0fklUJVM00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The 24th-annual Cares for Kids Radiothon raised $314,000 for the Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med, according to iHeartMedia Albany’s News Radio 810 & 103.1 WGY and 99.5 The River, who hosted the event. Every dollar raised will go straight towards supporting programs and services at the children’s hospital, the only one in the region, and the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming generosity shown by our community each year during Radiothon,” said Barbara E. Ostrov, MD, chief of service of the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital. “That support, along with the dedication of our sponsors  and great media partners at iHeartMedia Albany, helps ensure that we can provide the best care possible for all of our young patients.”

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent straight to your inbox!

The live radio broadcast took place at Albany Med on May 5 and 6 from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Several families who have received care at the hospital were interviewed by on-air personalities from both News Radio 810 & 103.1 WGY and 99.5 The River.

“It is with a deep commitment to our community that iHeartMedia has continued its partnership with Albany Med and the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital this year to help raise funds and awareness of needs at the hospital,” said Howard Greiner, Area President for iHeartMedia. “All of us at iHeart want to do our part and we’re thrilled for the success of this year’s Radiothon.”

The radiothon also benefited from the support of nearly 100 volunteers who answered calls and processed donations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Sports
Albany, NY
Society
NEWS10 ABC

Local school districts on coping with Texas shooting

School districts are utilizing their partnerships with law enforcement, reviewing their safety protocols and ensuring parents have resources to help their kids at home. They’re also turning their attention to the classroom and hallways, where discussions are likely to  arise about the devastating shooting in Texas.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Network#Volunteers#Broadcast Radio#Charity#Iheartmedia Albany#Md#Albany Med
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy