James Corden Admits He Only Washes His Hair 'Every Two Months'
A version of this story originally appeared on our sister site TV Tattle. Don't get too close to James Corden. On the May 11 episode of The Late Late...www.primetimer.com
A version of this story originally appeared on our sister site TV Tattle. Don't get too close to James Corden. On the May 11 episode of The Late Late...www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0