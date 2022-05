Artichoke enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the prickly vegetable is at its best right now, with its peak season being March through May. Primarily hailing from California in the U.S., per What's Cooking America, artichokes have been a staple on Italian-American kitchen tables and seen on menus of Italian restaurants for generations. Once believed to be an aphrodisiac and the key to bearing sons, the mystique of the artichoke can be traced back to Greek gods with one of many affairs from the amorous married Zeus.

