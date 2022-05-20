Channel Marker Receives a Major Mental Health Grant

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to announce the 11th Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18 from noon – 4 pm. Presented by AAM, Building African American Minds (BAAM), the Frederick Douglass Honor Society and the Talbot County Free Library, this special free celebration is an outdoor block party featuring a concert with exceptional musical talent from around the region including Dat Feel Good and Julie Outrage, an exhibition of the vibrant tapestries and paintings of Adrienne Elise Tarver and the stunning illustrations of children’s book author Bryan Collier, a hands-on art project for families and delicious food vendors including Danielle’s Pit Stop, Scottish Highland Creamery, and Gabee’s Icees.

TALBOT COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO