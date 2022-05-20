ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Channel Marker Receives a Major Mental Health Grant

By Spy Desk
talbotspy.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel Marker is a recipient of a $600,000 grant from the Van Strum Foundation toward the construction and furnishing of a 2,650 square foot eight-bed residential Crisis Center with lounge, kitchen and access...

talbotspy.org

Comments / 0

Related
talbotspy.org

COVID-19 May 25, 2022

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day. Key points for today. Community levels in Dorchester, Kent, and Talbot counties are now MEDIUM. The Centers for Disease...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: Chesapeake Bay Issues Need Less Talk and More Action

The recent good news about a rebounding oyster population in the Chesapeake Bay has been eclipsed by more recent news in a Virginia Institute of Marine Science study estimating the blue crab population is declining. There are no definitive conclusions on the root causes of this decline, but there are...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Easton, MD
Health
talbotspy.org

Juneteenth Celebration, June 18, noon – 4pm

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to announce the 11th Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18 from noon – 4 pm. Presented by AAM, Building African American Minds (BAAM), the Frederick Douglass Honor Society and the Talbot County Free Library, this special free celebration is an outdoor block party featuring a concert with exceptional musical talent from around the region including Dat Feel Good and Julie Outrage, an exhibition of the vibrant tapestries and paintings of Adrienne Elise Tarver and the stunning illustrations of children’s book author Bryan Collier, a hands-on art project for families and delicious food vendors including Danielle’s Pit Stop, Scottish Highland Creamery, and Gabee’s Icees.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Habitat: Cambridge Real Estate Trends

According to Realtor.com, the softening trend in the residential real estate nationally continued in April, 2022, The Freddie Mac fixed rate for a 30-year loan continued to rise, reaching 5.30%, the highest 30-year rate reported by Freddie Mac since 2009. A year ago, the rate was 3.06%. As Realtor.com continues: “The challenges continue to mount for prospective homebuyers. Listing prices are at record highs and homes for.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
talbotspy.org

International Economic Perspectives

If you’ve ever wondered how global economic events impact local communities and what some of today’s events might mean for you, join instructor Claudia Dziobek in a lively discussion Wednesdays June 1, 8, 15. HYBRID (in-person at the Peachblossom YMCA, via Zoom or recording). $30. To register visit https://www.Chesapeakeforum.org.
EASTON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy