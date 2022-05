BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington Office of the City Clerk is accepting applications to fill a vacant position on the Traffic Commission. The Traffic Commission is an advisory board established to coordinate traffic activities, to carry on educational activities in traffic matters, supervise the preparation and publication of traffic reports, receive complaints having to do with traffic matters, and recommend to the common council and to appropriate city officials ways and means for improving traffic conditions and the administration and enforcement of traffic regulations. Statutory Authority: BMC 2.12.070 See also: Title 15 – VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO