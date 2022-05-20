ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Makin Waves Song of the Week: “Black Sun in New Orleans” by Silent Knight

By Bob Makin
 6 days ago
New Brunswick rapper Silent Knight’s single, “Black Sun in New Orleans,” is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY J. PEGASUS. New Brunswick rapper Silent Knight is living up to his motto, “Busy Is My Best Friend,” with two singles released in as many...

