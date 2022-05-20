ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Armageddon Time’ Proves Not All Auteur Childhood Portraits Are an Oscar Slam Dunk

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcZdK_0fklST9o00

Click here to read the full article.

James Gray’s “ Armageddon Time ,” a deeply personal look at how the auteur became the auteur we, or at least the French, came to know and love, debuted to warm applause on Thursday. However, the film’s problematic depiction of racial inequalities in the Reagan era may turn off awards voters. Plus, Gray has hardly been a major Oscar contender in the past.

Following the likes of “Roma” (2018) from Alfonso Cuarón and “Belfast” (2021) from Kenneth Branagh, Gray is the latest auteur to bring the story of his childhood to the screen. Debuting at the Cannes Film Festival the day after “Top Gun: Maverick” is no easy feat. But the Cannes crowd ate it up, giving it a seven-minute standing ovation, a signal that international members of AMPAS may find aspects to embrace, notably the performances of Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway .

The intimate portrait follows sixth-grader Paul Graff (newcomer Michael Banks Repeta), a young boy living in Queens, New York, on the heels of the 1980 presidential election. He’s a spoiled brat, utterly disrespectful to his parents, who can make you squirm in your chair.

His friend Jonathan Davis, nicknamed Johnny (played by Jaylin Webb), a young Black kid who’s in his second stint in sixth grade, lives with his grandmother and is constantly berated by his teacher. Gray portrays his version of “Black torture,” showing an eventually homeless Black kid with a bleeding foot, running away from the foster care system, and eventually getting arrested, which is Paul’s fault. Gray seems to be trying to grapple with his privilege, which one can appreciate, but not everyone will be happy with the results.

It should be noted the talents of the two young newcomers are perfectly sound, in fact, Webb’s raw innocence and matured understanding of his standing in a racially inept world, are incredibly rich, even if the messaging can be worrisome.

Hopkins, two years after his Oscar win for “The Father” (2020) and Strong, in the Emmy conversation again for HBO’s “Succession” are the two high points of the cast. Their naturalistic charisma can hardly be denied. It’s still early, however, and supporting actor races have historically been stacked. If one would drum up support, then Strong would be the one to carry the torch.

This may be strange to say this about an Academy Award winning actress but Anne Hathaway has been somewhat undervalued, some might say even misused throughout her career. “Rachel Getting Married” (2008), which I feel stands as her best career outing, showed that when put in the hands of a master like the late Jonathan Demme, she is an unbridled force, standing as one of the best actors working today. In Gray’s film, she plays Esther, a home economics teacher and president of the PTA. Hathaway dives in head first, but the script leaves her character underdeveloped.

In a one-scene surprise, recent Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain plays U.S. State Attorney Marianne Trump, speaking to a sea of privileged white children at an elite private school, which Paul eventually attends, while Fred Trump (yes, Donald’s father) is present. She channels the entitlement to be superior, oozing the grotesque and vile nature of a class of people in this country who are “the chosen ones” for no other reason than the tint of their skin. While never named, two boys who use the “n-word” when speaking about Jaylin when he visits the school have the narrative DNA of young Eric and Donald Trump Jr. The cringe factor may be too much to bear for more progressive voters.

Veteran stage actress Tovah Feldshuh as Paul’s grandmother, Esther’s mother, is utterly memorable and will likely find a loyal legion of new fans for her scene-stealing work.

The movie is shot by Darius Khondji, who despite his stellar contributions to cinema for over four decades, has been only to muster a single Oscar nom for “Evita” (1996). This is the same master that brought palpable tension to “Se7en” (1996), which should have been his inaugural nom, in addition to “Midnight in Paris” (2011), “Amour” (2012), and the underrated “Okja” (2017). Working with Gray on two of his previous films, “The Lost City of Z” (2016) and “The Immigrant” (2013), his third outing with the auteur could be the charm with its soft palette and beautiful lighting. This won’t be his only awards vehicle this year, as he’ll be offering his talents to “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” from Oscar-winner Alejandro González Iñárritu and Netflix.

Dropping the film before a global audience was the right move, and the early reactions from critics at Cannes have mostly been positive. Variety’s Owen Gleiberman referenced some of the same issues in his review: “At heart, “Armageddon Time” is an old-school liberal message movie — it’s all about how Paul and Johnny get into trouble, but Johnny is the one who gets thrown under the bus, and we’re supposed to feel bad about that.”

Respected critics like Justin Chang of the L.A. Times were also high on it, while Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian absolutely eviscerated it. Unfortunately, when this tale unveils Stateside, a new racial debate will likely ensue regarding the undertones, similar to the reaction to Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza”  last year from the AAPI community. That may keep many voters at a distance.

Focus Features, the film’s distributor, clearly wants “Armageddon Time” to finally get Gray the Oscar love many cinephiles believe he has been unfairly denied. They may have to wait longer. “Ad Astra” was the only Gray film to ever receive an Oscar nomination…and that was for sound editing. That number is likely to remain stagnant.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Variety

Eva Mendes on Ending Her Near 10-Year Acting Break: ‘I Won’t Do Violence’ or ‘Sexuality’

Click here to read the full article. Eva Mendes has floated a potential end to her near-decade long hiatus from acting. The actor has not starred in a feature film since a small supporting role in partner Ryan Gosling’s 2014’s directorial effort “Lost River,” although she lent her voice to a role on a 2021 episode of “Bluey” on ABC Kids. Mendes appeared on “The View” and said her potential return to acting would have specific requirements. “I have such a short list of what I will do, with four kids,” Mendes said (via Entertainment Weekly). “I mean, if it was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Chris Rock Shares Controversial Take on Depp-Heard Trial: ‘Believe All Women Except Amber Heard’

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock weighed in on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial during a recent comedy show in London (via Vanity Fair) in which he cracked the following joke: “Believe all women, believe all women except Amber Heard.” The comedian grilled Heard for allegedly defecating on Depp’s bed pillows. “What the fuck is she on?” Rock said about Heard (via Daily Mail). “She shit in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shitting fine. She shit in his bed! Once you shit in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything. What the fuck is going on...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Demme
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Alfonso Cuarón
Person
Tovah Feldshuh
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Darius Khondji
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auteur#Slam Dunk#French#Ampas
Variety

‘The Late Show’ Cancels New Episodes After Stephen Colbert Experiences Possible COVID ‘Recurrence’

Click here to read the full article. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is canceling the taping of new episodes “until further notice” after its host exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. The news comes only a few weeks after Colbert’s COVID diagnosis paused taping from April 21 to May 2. “Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” “The Late Show’s” official Twitter account posted on Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.” Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals Her Husband Danny Moder 'Pushed' Her Back Into Hollywood: 'I'm Living My Acting Dreams'

Julia Roberts hasn't appeared as a leading lady in quite some time, but now she is back and better than ever in Gaslit, which dropped on Starz, and Ticket to Paradise, which debuts later this year — and it's all thanks to her husband, Danny Moder. "It wasn't by design so much as not finding something I was interested in," she told The New York Times of stepping away from the scene. "I was surprised at how quickly the years seemed to go by. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have great pride in...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
thebrag.com

Matthew McConaughey wants his “least favourite word” removed from the dictionary

Alright, alright, alright, listen up everybody: Matthew McConaughey really wants us all to stop using his “least favourite word.”. The iconic Hollywood actor and beloved Lincoln car salesman posted a short video with a powerful message on social media this week. The post came up accompanied with the peculiar hashtag #soulcash. The word he wants to ban, you’re begging to know? “Unbelievable”.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Jason Momoa & Eiza González Dating: Report

Jason Momoa is apparently moving on after his split with Lisa Bonet — People magazine reports he is dating actress Eiza González. Citing "multiple sources," the outlet reports the "Aquaman" star, 42, and the "Baby Driver" actress, 32, have been seeing each other since some time after Momoa and Bonet went their separate ways in January after 20 years of togetherness.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Faith Hill Says Filming Sexy ‘1883’ Bathtub Scene With Tim McGraw ‘Was Tough’

Click here to read the full article. Faith Hill will never forget one of her earliest auditions. She read for director Anthony Minghella for 2003’s “Cold Mountain” for the role that went to Natalie Portman. “I read, I believe, the rape scene and another one. It was intense,” Hill tells me on the new episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I had been on a few readings, but nothing like that.” Not that she didn’t do her homework beforehand. “I worked my tail off to be prepared for that,” Hill said. “Because for me, personally, I thought I have got to prove...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

64K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy