OLYMPIA — The Washington Employment Security Department released unemployment rates across the state from April of this year. Across Eastern Washington, unemployment rates ranged from around three percent to eight percent. The lowest unemployment rate in the eastern Washington area is in Asotin County at 3.2%. Ferry County, located in the northeast part of the state, has an unemployment rate on 8.2%, the highest overall in the state.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO