The Garden of the University Club in Santa Barbara was the site where United Women For Ukraine sponsored a heartwarming program and fundraiser to unite in solidarity with Ukraine. It began with the Ukrainian national anthem and was followed by an introduction of renowned pianist Miroslava Kisilevitch, DMA, and her husband who shared their story of leaving the Ukraine to find a new life in America and the sadness they experienced leaving family behind. Mira shared the story of her life growing up in a lovely area of Ukraine, the difficulty for her parents to protect her from communist suppression and seeking a way to come to America to work as a musician and have a free life.

