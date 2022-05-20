ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver arrested after deadly motorcycle crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a driver who hit and killed a high school student in Oklahoma City has been arrested.

Around 12:22 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a crash near S.W. 107th and Western Ave.

Investigators say a motorcyclist was heading north on Western when an SUV pulled out from a private driveway into his path.

The motorcycle collided with the SUV, killing the motorcyclist.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Kolby Scott Dutton, a student at Westmoore High School.

Moore Public Schools issued the following statement about the student’s death:

“This afternoon, Moore Public Schools experienced the tragic death of a Westmoore High School student. The MPS family now grieves this terrible loss. To assist and support our Westmoore family, the MPS Mental Health Team is available on-site at WHS through the final day of school tomorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members affected by this severe loss.”

MOORE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash has been identified as 70-year-old Judy C. Todd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3azZ8i_0fklRCMU00
Judy Todd, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office
Officials say Todd was arrested and booked into the Cleveland County Jail on complaints of driving under the influence of drugs, first-degree manslaughter, and failure to yield from a private drive.

Authorities say the case remains under investigation at this time.

