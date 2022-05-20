ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, CA

How Hollywood’s Streaming Boom Drives Ontario’s Production Juggernaut: “We’re Incredibly Busy”

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZMkX_0fklR4Nv00

Netflix may be struggling, but the streaming wars have certainly been good for Ontario. The sheer number of platforms and their surging viewership explain why the province’s film and TV producers, crews and VFX houses are running at record pace as concerns about the pandemic finally begin to subside.

In 2021, Hollywood producers dropped $1.91  billion locally on originals like Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley , Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Apple’s See , an expenditure that blew past pre-pandemic levels as media giants throw everything at the wall for streaming dominance.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

That foreign production tally — which continues with more recent shoots like the Jason Momoa fantasy Slumberland for Netflix — eclipsed domestic production expenditures of $965 million last year.

The pandemic, however disruptive, has become a major relationship-building exercise for the Ontario industry, with major U.S. studios and streamers likely to be paying dividends for years to come. Karen Thorne-Stone, president and CEO of Ontario Creates, which markets the province in Hollywood, argues the Ontario industry quickly pivoted to strict measures to mitigate the COVID-19 crisis, assuring safety for creatives and crews on bubble-wrapped film sets.

“The film and television industry has been operating in the new normal in Ontario for a long time now,” she says. “We were back up in the summer [of 2020] with those very strong health and safety protocols that allowed the industry to continue to operate. And for the time being, my sense is that’s going to continue.”

One of the more prominent  beneficiaries of all this activity is the property development industry. The acceleration of linear to streaming TV has fueled a seismic soundstage construction boom in and around Toronto, backed by Wall Street financing.

“The industry has a great baseline, a strong creative sector already in existence, a strong Canadian content community, so we’re not building from zero, and the potential in the next three to five years is really exciting in Toronto,” Jason Hariton, chief studio and real estate officer for the MBS Group, a Hackman Capital Partners company, tells THR .

Hackman Capital is placing big bets on studio space in Los Angeles and elsewhere internationally amid the streaming boom. MBS is currently developing two ambitious new projects: Basin Media Campus, a $250 million purpose-built film studio on Toronto’s waterfront, and the roughly $200 million Downsview Studios, which will offer an initial eight soundstages, followed by additional studio space in the form of converted airplane hangars at the adjacent Downsview air base as part a wider 370-acre redevelopment project.

Ontario currently has about 3.7 million square feet of studio space, and that is expected to grow to 5.7 million square feet in four years.

The province’s fast-growing studio construction didn’t happen overnight and required years of groundwork. Toronto Mayor John Tory points to big studio investments by Hackman Capital and others, made after repeated assurances by Ontario that it would meet the growing global demand for film and TV soundstages. “They’ve taken a look, they’ve listened to our pitch, they’ve come and visited and, based on the availability of land and the talent that’s here and the commitment of the city and the provincial government to ensure production activity is well supported, they’ve responded with investments,” Tory says. The Toronto mayor adds that he’s committed to ensuring studio construction is not held up by red tape and that multicultural Toronto grows its increasingly inclusive talent pool.

Marguerite Pigott, film commissioner and director of entertainment industries for the city of Toronto, adds that as the most diverse city in the world, Toronto has set itself apart from rival jurisdictions as a tastemaker for global streamers on what original content will work with subscribers internationally. “What we’re hearing from company owners and producers is, because we have such a diverse workforce, we have a more direct understanding of the global market and global tastes because Toronto is home to everybody. That gives us an understanding of other territories creatively,” she argues.

Magda Grace, head of Prime Video Canada, who oversees Amazon Prime’s local content development and expansion, adds that greenlighting local content — including its first Canadian scripted drama, Three Pines , starring Alfred Molina, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers and Tantoo Cardinal — is an attempt to reflect Canada’s diversity in front of and behind the camera. “Understanding the local language, the diversity of cultures, a diversity of abilities, sexual orientation, all those things are super important in how we develop character and ensure we reflect our audiences through our content,” she insists.

Amanda Parris, creator of the CBC Gem comedy Revenge of the Black Best Friend , about a self-help guru out to cancel the entertainment industry’s reliance on token Black characters, says the streaming boom is helping to foster diversity on both sides of the camera. She welcomed the creative freedom of shooting her six-parter on a streaming platform.

“It made the most sense to be in the digital sphere, where younger audiences go and there’s breaking of conventions, and that’s what this series is attempting to do,” Parris says of the Toronto-shot series that stars Olunike Adeliyi.

Other local producers also welcome content landing on streaming platforms for greater creative freedom and expression. Damon D’Oliveira, co-creator of Festivale , a six-part anthology series for the local Crave streaming service, says the project by and about Black Canadians is avoiding the pitfalls of traditional linear TV. “Being on a streaming platform, you avoid the roadblocks of censorship as far as language, sex and sexuality. Even digging into race and representation, you have a much broader canvas to paint on. I just feel there’s no limitations,” D’Oliveira says.

Despite industry headwinds, including the pandemic, execs see Ontario’s production sector gaining ground this year and beyond over rival jurisdictions as new innovations like virtual production stages are blended with traditional advantages like tax incentives.

“Depth of crews. Variety of locations. A competitive tax credit and very skilled producers,” is how Paul Bronfman, chairman of Pinewood Toronto Studios — which has Netflix projects and the Star Trek: Discovery TV series on its stages via long-term leases — describes Ontario’s weapons to drive continued growth.

That competitive tax credit includes bonus incentives for shoots just outside of Toronto. Michael Sparaga penned the screenplay for and will also produce Humane , the feature directorial debut for Caitlin Cronenberg, daughter of iconic director David Cronenberg, set to shoot in Hamilton in June.

He says that Hamilton, an hour down the road from Toronto, has become a thriving production hub with an expanding supply of studio space and a helpful local film commission. “They have done a really great job in taking advantage of their geographical location so close to Toronto and attracting producers looking to tap greater tax credits,” Sparaga adds.

The Office writer Anthony Farrell, as the showrunner and executive producer of the sci-fi comedy Overlord and the Underwoods , decided to bring his series shoot to Orangeville, Ontario, for the regional tax credits, but also for the suburban look required for the BYUtv, CBC and Nickelodeon International show produced by Marblemedia.

“A lot of these towns are becoming more savvy when it comes to helping even bigger productions work because once we’re there, we’re going to be drinking at your coffee shops, ordering from your restaurants, doing all the things to infuse cash into the system,” Farrell says.

Across the province, Ontario’s fast-growing production volume is also leading to more skilled and challenging work for local production talent.

Sharon Lewis, a director on Netflix’s mother-daughter coming-of-age series Ginny & Georgia , which shoots in and around Toronto, says the U.S. show has Canadians in all key positions. “They brought in only one U.S. director for a very popular Netflix show. That’s a significant shift that we’re seeing from Canada for a high-profile show,” she argues.

Annie Bradley, a director on the fourth season of CBS’ In the Dark , shooting in Toronto through May, is also chair of the Directors Guild of Canada’s Ontario division and sees the local industry winning the battle to get more fellow directors, cinematographers and production designers to work on local Hollywood shoots. She points to Canadian Cinematographer Society members increasingly working on HBO, Netflix and other premium scripted series shot locally, including Jeremy Benning lensing The Expanse ; Kristin Fieldhouse, DP for CBS’ Good Sam ; and Michael Heathcote, a steadicam operator on The Handmaid’s Tale and now busy with Creed 3 .

Says Bradley: “Across all the unions, we’re winning the battle big time. There’s a real interest in the Canadian talent pool, both from above the line and below the line.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Candle Media Acquires Spanish-Language Studio Exile Content

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media has acquired Spanish-language production firm Exile Content Studio.  Exile was founded by Isaac Lee, the former chief content officer of Univision and Televisa, and produces feature films, scripted and unscripted television, as well as music and audio features. The studio, which is based in Los Angeles, but has offices in Mexico City, Madrid, and Miami, creates content for more than 550 million Spanish speakers around the world. More from The Hollywood ReporterCandle Media Buys Social Video Company ATTN:MIPTV: Candle Media's Kevin Mayer on Billion-Dollar Deals and the Importance of Staying IndependentThe Battle for Talent Goes Global...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

How the Publishing World Is Muscling In on Hollywood Deals: For Authors, “The Future Is Multihyphenate”

This June, when the Netflix film Spiderhead hits the streamer, something revolutionary will happen — but blink and you’ll miss it. Before the opening scene of the dystopian drama starring Miles Teller, Chris Hemsworth and Jurnee Smollett, the New Yorker logo will appear on the screen. The script is an adaptation of a 2010 George Saunders short story, published in the magazine under the title “Escape From Spiderhead.” The film was produced by Condé Nast Entertainment (CNE), one of the first major projects under the group’s new president, studio veteran Agnes Chu. Spiderhead’s path to the screen is part of a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Knives Out For Netflix’s Ad Plans: TV Rivals Pile On At Upfronts

You may have heard that Netflix is getting into the advertising business. In the unlikely event you didn’t, the mid-May TV upfront presentations made absolutely sure you were up to speed. And ad sales executives were happy to gloat.More from The Hollywood ReporterRicky Gervais Netflix Special Draws Fire for Graphic Trans Women JokesNetflix Reveals Explosive 'The Gray Man' Trailer Starring Ryan Gosling, Chris EvansDave Chappelle's Attacker Says He Was "Triggered" by Comic's Jokes “Some companies just haven’t been able to keep up with your needs,” quipped Linda Yaccarino, chair of global advertising and partnerships for NBCUniversal, kicking off upfront week May 16...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Ontario, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Ontario, CA
Business
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey Calls for Action After Hometown School Shooting: “We Must Do Better”

Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to address the mass shooting that occurred earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School in the actor’s hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The tragedy has left at least 19 children and two adults dead and is considered the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Physical' Red Carpet Premiere Canceled in Wake of Texas Shooting'FBI' Season Finale Pulled by CBS After Texas School ShootingTexas School Shooting Kills 19 Children, Two Teachers “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms...
UVALDE, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

David Cronenberg on U.S. Politics: Canadians “Think Everybody in the U.S. Is Completely Insane”

“I hope to commit a few more cinematic crimes before I’m finished,” said David Cronenberg, unveiling his return to Cannes with Crimes of the Future, the competition title that premiered at the film festival on Monday. Despite, in his own words, being “older than the Cannes film festival” (Cronenberg is 77, Cannes celebrates its 75th anniversary this year), the Canadian auteur was in fine form at the Crimes press conference Tuesday, delighting the pack of international journalists with his self-deprecating wit and occasional insights into his body of work. At one point, after one reporter’s long-winded question, the director quipped: “That...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlin Cronenberg
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Peels Back Secrecy on Hollywood Decision-Making

Through five weeks of trial, one mystery with a multimillion dollar question mark has lingered: How much were Johnny Depp or Amber Heard’s careers harmed by the actors allegedly defaming each other? Hollywood insiders, typically tight-lipped on dealings in the industry, have taken the stand largely to push back on accusations that the duo’s public mudslinging played a part in their tumbling careers. Keeping in line with studios insulating themselves from appearing to take sides in the high-profile dispute put in motion at the height of the #MeToo movement, Walter Hamada, president of DC Films and the highest-ranking studio officer to...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Sony Takes International Rights on Michelle Pfeiffer Starrer ‘Wild Four O’Clocks’

Sony label Stage 6 Films has taken international rights, barring a few territories, on Wild Four O’Clocks, the upcoming feature starring Michelle Pfeiffer and the directorial debut of screenwriter Peter Craig, who recently penned The Batman alongside Matt Reeves and worked on Top Gun: Maverick. Protagonist Pictures has now sold out all international territories on the film, with VVS Films for Canada, Paradiso Films for Benelux and Eagle Pictures for Italy also acquiring the title.More from The Hollywood ReporterGeorge Miller on How Filmmaking Is Like Playing in the NBA: "You Constantly Have to Adjust"'Nostalgia': Film Review | Cannes 2022The Dardennes' 'Tori...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kate Moss Undercuts Amber Heard’s Testimony, Says Johnny Depp “Carried Me to My Room” After Falling From Stairs

Kate Moss on Wednesday recounted an incident in ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard during which the actor got the supermodel medical attention after she fell when the two were a couple, undercutting Heard’s third-party account of the incident. “As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” Moss testified. “And I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me, and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJohnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Company#Streaming Tv#Juggernaut#Canada#Vfx#New Yorkers#Ontario Creates
The Hollywood Reporter

Rob Reiner Reacts to Being on Russia’s Ban List

Rob Reiner is responding to being “permanently banned” from Russia along with 962 other notable Americans. The Princess Bride director released a statement joking about being on the list.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Sony Takes International Rights on Michelle Pfeiffer Starrer 'Wild Four O'Clocks'A24 Acquires Paul Mescal-Starring Cannes Hit 'Aftersun' From Debut Director Charlotte WellsCannes Hidden Gem: Unsettling Rocks and Cornish Creeps in Mark Jenkin's 'Enys Men' “No comment, except to say that I’m heartbroken and will have to live with the disappointment,” the director told Deadline on Tuesday. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the travel bans Saturday in reaction to sanctions imposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hollywood Reporter

Kanye West and Gap Push Back Yeezy Launch After Uvalde School Shooting

The Gap announced that it is briefly postponing the rollout of its Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga launch until Friday in wake of Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which an 18-year-old gunman allegedly killed 19 grade school children and two adults. “In light of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, we are postponing the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga launch until Friday, May 27,” read a statement about latest collection from Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia. “As we pause, our hearts go out to the families and communities impacted.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'The...
UVALDE, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle’s Attacker Says He Was “Triggered” by Comic’s Jokes

Dave Chappelle may have been attacked at The Hollywood Bowl earlier this month for the same reason that so many of his fans and media observers assumed. Isaiah Lee, the audience member arrested on suspicion of assault after he allegedly rushed the stage and charged the comedian, says in a new interview that he was offended by Chappelle’s jokes.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' Trailer Officially ArrivesConan O'Brien Sells Podcast Business to SiriusXM for $150MNetflix's 'Stranger Things' Season 4: TV Review “I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter to Pay $150M In Settlement With FTC, DOJ for Allegedly Misusing Data

Twitter will pay $150 million to resolve a joint lawsuit from the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission accusing it of illegally giving advertisers access to users’ contact information for targeted advertising. “From at least May 2013 until at least September 2019, Twitter misrepresented to users of its online communication service the extent to which it maintained and protected the security and privacy of their nonpublic contact information,” reads the complaint. “Specifically, while Twitter represented to users that it collected their telephone numbers and email addresses to secure their accounts, Twitter failed to disclose that it also used user contact...
LAW
The Hollywood Reporter

Leonine Acquires Berlin Production Company Hyperbole Medien

German mini-major Leonine has acquired Hyperbole Medien, Bastian Asdonk’s Berlin-based television production company best known for its nonfiction and entertainment formats. The deal, which goes into effect June 1, will see Leonine take full control of Hyperbole, producer of award-winning documentary series Germania and political talk show 13 Fragen (13 Questions). The company produces mainly for German public broadcasters, including ZDF, ZDFneo, zdf.kultur, NDR, SWR and MDR as well as for corporate clients, including Sony Music, Red Bull and New Balance.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Mads Mikkelsen Reunites With 'A Royal Affair' Director for 'King's Land'New Zealand Leader Jacinda Ardern Talks...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales on Luggage and Summer-Ready Travel Gear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re booking long flights to extravagant getaways or low-key summer road trips, now’s an opportune time to upgrade your luggage. Some of the best Memorial Day sales include deals on travel essentials, including rolling suitcases, backpacks, organizers and more, and many retailers have already rolled out major markdowns ahead of the holiday shopping weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe 25+ Best Travel Accessories for Staying Comfortable on Long Haul Flights'Lightyear' and Blue Apron Are Cooking Up Dinners for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Angela Lansbury to Receive Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement

Angela Lansbury has been tapped to receive the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. The five-time Tony winner will receive the award at the June 12 ceremony, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards: Darren Criss, Julianne Hough to Host Live Preshow on Paramount+How the Pandemic Shaped the 2022 Tony Nominations LandscapeJennifer Hudson Is One Step Closer to EGOT Status After Tony Nomination Lansbury, whose career spans more than 75 years, made her Broadway debut in 1957 in Hotel Paradiso, followed by A Taste of Honey (1960), Anyone Can Whistle...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy