ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Fire danger level for Friday, May 20

By REBECCA STALNAKER
Hinton News
Hinton News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dy4ad_0fklQzHM00

Summers County is spanning three different fire danger levels today. A small area near the Fayette County border is at high, the upper and mid parts of the county are at moderate and the lower section is at the low level. Use appropriate caution with all ignition sources and observe all burning laws. Direct any questions regarding the fire danger level of burning laws to your local fire department or the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

The post Fire danger level for Friday, May 20 appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

Baldwin delivers funds for police training center to Fayette County

Today, Senator Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier) presented a check to Sheriff Mike Fridley and the Fayette County Commission in order to build a shooting range for local law enforcement officials. The $68,000 check came from the Local Economic Development Assistance (LEDA) funds and will help in the creation of a shooting range for the Sheriff's Department. Currently, the Sheriff's Department has to utilize other facilities, sometimes traveling out of the county, and work around other schedules to accomplish state-required training. With a facility of their own, deputies can train much more often and even host firearms training for other departments...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse news May 18 – 24

MarriagesSean Jacob Richmond to Cassidy Leigh Ward;Benjamin Becker Dodge to Riley Elizabeth Yoder. FiduciariesMary Louise Dyke, Successor of the Robert Lee Dyke estate. Land TransfersKimberly Gore and Tara McDaniel and Nancy Sotak and Misty Pack to Kimberly Gore and Misty Pack and Tara McDaniel, Lots, Greenbrier Rural District;James R Pettry to Edgar Allen Pettrey and […] The post Summers County Courthouse news May 18 – 24 appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Concord esports expecting participants from a tri-state area for inaugural summer camps

ATHENS, W.Va. – Esports enthusiasts from Virginia, North Carolina and across southern West Virginia are registered to participate in Concord Esports’ first-ever summer camps. The camps – divided into two age groups – will be held at Concord University’s Esports facility located in the Rahall Technology Center on the Athens campus. The first camp (Group […] The post Concord esports expecting participants from a tri-state area for inaugural summer camps appeared first on The Hinton News.
ATHENS, WV
Hinton News

Alderson miss fireworks scholarship pageant

The Alderson Miss Fireworks Committee is excited to announce that the 2022 Alderson Miss Fireworks Pageants will be held on the weekend of June 11th and 12th, 2022. The Miss Fireworks Pageant will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., and all other pageants will be on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. […] The post Alderson miss fireworks scholarship pageant  appeared first on The Hinton News.
ALDERSON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, WV
Fayette County, WV
Government
County
Summers County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Summers County, WV
Government
City
Hinton, WV
Hinton News

CU's upward bound program $3.8 million in federal funding

ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University will receive $3.8 million over the next five years from the U.S. Department of Education for its Upward Bound Program which provides support to help students prepare for and complete their higher education degrees. U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), both advocates for Upward Bound and […] The post CU's upward bound program $3.8 million in federal funding appeared first on The Hinton News.
ATHENS, WV
Hinton News

Dan Greear Named First ICA Chief Judge, Satellite Courtroom Locations Chosen

CHARLESTON, (W.Va.) – The three judges of the Intermediate Court of Appeals of West Virginia (ICA) have chosen Judge Dan Greear to be the first ICA chief judge. The ICA also announced today that its satellite courtrooms will be in Grant, Lewis, Morgan, Raleigh, and Wetzel Counties. The ICA judges’ offices and courtroom will be in Charleston, and litigants will have the option to appear in person for hearings in Charleston. Chief Judge Greear will serve as chief judge for the remainder of 2022 and in 2023. Judge Tom Scarr will be chief judge in 2024,...
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

New students welcomed at CU

ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University welcomed members of the Class of 2026 to the Athens campus on Friday, May 20 for the first Freshman Orientation of the summer. Hosted by the Concord Orientation Committee, orientation sessions are scheduled throughout the summer until the start of the Fall 2022 Semester on Monday, Aug. 15. In-person events are planned along with a virtual orientation on Thursday, Aug. 4. For a list of orientation dates and additional information, please visit the following link: https://www.concord.edu/ admissions/admitted-students/orientation-(1).aspx The orientations being held on campus run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The online version is scheduled from...
ATHENS, WV
Hinton News

CAMC and WVJC partner to establish collaborative nursing program

CHARLESTON, (WV) – Across the country, hospitals are facing an unprecedented nursing shortage, and Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) is no exception. This shortage has been building for several years and is the result of many factors. To combat this crisis, CAMC and West Virginia Junior College (WVJC) have announced plans to collaborate to educate and employ nurses. This program, creating the WVJC School of Nursing at CAMC, will enhance a partnership that CAMC and WVJC have had in place for several years. The new initiative will be an accelerated 18-month program and will include elements tailored to hospital culture and procedures, a...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#The Hinton News
Hinton News

Chief Deputy presented with commendation

A Summers County Sheriff's Deputy recently received a commendation for saving the life of a county resident. At the May meeting of the Summers County Commission, Sheriff Faris presented Chief Deputy Timmy Adkins with a Life-Saving Medal. Earlier this year, Adkins responded to a wellness check call. After failing to make contact with the resident, the officer's concern grew. Rather than give up and leave, Chief Deputy Adkins made forcible entry and located the individual. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Department at the time of the incident, the individual was "in obvious medical distress." According to that same release,...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

High speed pursuit leads to arrest

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle observed illegally passing on a double yellow line and speeding late Wednesday, May 18. The driver was later identified as Hunter Ross Thompson, 24, of Talcott. After officers used lights and sirens in an attempt to pull over the vehicle, Thompson allegedly fled down Route 12 towards Greenbrier County. According to the criminal complaint, Thompson reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. The criminal complaint states that an officer witnessed Thompson crash into a guardrail, take back off, and subsequently crash again near the Greenbrier County line, this time into the side of a hill. Following...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

CU Board of Governors announces upcoming meetings

ATHENS, W.Va. – The Concord University Board of Governors (BOG) is announcing several upcoming meetings. Four committees will meet by tele/videoconference on Tuesday, May 31, 2022: Academic Affairs, noon; Student Affairs, 1 p.m.; External Affairs, 2 p.m.; and Finance & Facilities, 3 p.m. The BOG Executive Committee will meet on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at […] The post CU Board of Governors announces upcoming meetings appeared first on The Hinton News.
ATHENS, WV
Hinton News

Obituary: Virgil “Sonny” Vest, 90

VEST Ecclesiastes 12:6-7, “Or ever the silver cord be loosed, or the golden bowl be broken, or the pitcher be broken at the fountain, or the wheel broken at the cistern. Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was; and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it.” Virgil “Sonny” Vest, 90, of Madams Creek, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his home following a long illness from LB Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease. Sonny was born September 20, 1931 at Madams Creek. He was the son of the late Charles “Bud” and Opal...
HINTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Hinton News

Obituary: Roger Lee Wills, 71

WILLS Roger Lee Wills, 71, of Hinton, passed away Monday May 23, 2022 at his home following a long illness. Born September 2, 1950 in Hinton, he was the son of the late Jack and Vada Gill Wills. Roger was an equipment operator and foreman for WV Land & Farm owned by John and Lynn Sanders. He was also a former employee of Turner Construction Company in Hinton. Roger was a Hinton High School graduate and a veteran of the US Army. He loved farming cattle and hogs, as well as fishing and spending time with his beloved family. Besides his parents, he was...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

NRGRDA's Allison Smith presenting May 18 at Mountain State Land use Academy at Pipestem

Beckley, (W.Va.) – Allison Smith, Grants and Impact Manager at New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), is presenting on May 18 at the Mountain State Land Use Academy being held at Pipestem State Park. Smith will be joined by Terrell Ellis, Executive Director of Advantage Valley, and West Virginia University College of Media Professor Rita Colistra, who is the founder and director of BrandJRNY. Their breakout session, “Power of Storytelling,” will offer insights on effective communication as essential for local government success. Panelists have expertise communicating with various local government audiences including out-of-state tourists, existing businesses, and funders such as...
PIPESTEM, WV
Hinton News

Office of Admissions at CU offering summer evening tours

ATHENS, W.Va. – If the opportunity to take a relaxed stroll around “The Campus Beautiful” one evening this summer and learn about what Concord University has to offer potential students sounds appealing, then a Summer Evening Tour may be in order. Tours for students and their families will be conducted on Thursday, June 16, 2022, […] The post Office of Admissions at CU offering summer evening tours appeared first on The Hinton News.
ATHENS, WV
Hinton News

DSLCC Hosts Commencement Exercises

More than 200 graduates of associate degree, certificate and workforce credential programs received diplomas from Dabney S. Lancaster Community College Friday night during the College’s 55th commencement exercises. An estimated 1,400 supporters of the graduates, including family and friends, packed the DSLCC Armory on the Clifton Forge campus for the ceremony. This will be the last year that those diplomas will bear the name and logo of DSLCC. As of July 1st, the College name officially becomes Mountain Gateway Community College. “Despite the tremendous uncertainty over the last two years, you – as working parents, first generation college students and workers on...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Hinton News

Amtrak Announces Service Restoration as part of Summer Schedule

Washington, (D.C.) - With demand for travel steadily returning, Amtrak announced today that it will return four long distance trains to daily service in May, return Northeast Regional frequencies to nearly 80% of pre-pandemic service levels, and restore additional service on two State-supported corridors. The railroad will also bring additional Acela frequencies online later this month, pointing to a surge in demand for business travel. “Thanks to our dedicated existing employees and newly-hired staff, we are thrilled to expand our scheduled service just in time to meet customers’ rising demand for travel this summer," said Amtrak President & CEO Stephen Gardner...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Pipestem Peaks zipline tours open now

Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tours Opening Soon West Virginia’s Most Dynamic Zipline Experience Opens May 13, 2022 PIPESTEM, WV – Imagine flying hundreds of feet in the air under a canopy of leaves, through the mountains and over the gorges in southern West Virginia. That experience becomes a reality when Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tours opens its […] The post Pipestem Peaks zipline tours open now appeared first on The Hinton News.
PIPESTEM, WV
Hinton News

Congresswoman Miller Attends Rustic Ravines Ribbon Cutting

WASHINGTON, (D.C.) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) joined Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce at the ribbon cutting for Rustic Ravines’ new Trailhead Brewing Co. Grill & Bar. “In recent years, tourism has flourished in West Virginia,” said Congresswoman Miller. “The establishment of the New River Gorge as a national park, combined with a pandemic that caused many people to spend more time outside, created a boom in our state’s recreational tourism industry. Resorts like Rustic Ravines have also attracted people looking to experience the natural beauty of our great state. Rustic Ravines truly has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hinton News

Memories of the past: “Decoration Day”

Tulips, daffodils, and lilacs are only a few of the fragrant memories May conjures up for me with a simple smell. Memories of my Granny's flower garden are always foremost in my thoughts as the weather turns warmer and the sky takes on that exceptional shade of blue only spring can bring about. I would always jokingly tell her that if she put a twig in the ground, it would grow. She would smile that special Granny smile and laugh in that deep down way only she could. I couldn't help but be happy when around my beloved Granny. I...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
1K+
Followers
667
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy