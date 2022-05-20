Fire danger level for Friday, May 20

VEST Ecclesiastes 12:6-7, “Or ever the silver cord be loosed, or the golden bowl be broken, or the pitcher be broken at the fountain, or the wheel broken at the cistern. Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was; and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it.” Virgil “Sonny” Vest, 90, of Madams Creek, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his home following a long illness from LB Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease. Sonny was born September 20, 1931 at Madams Creek. He was the son of the late Charles “Bud” and Opal...

HINTON, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO