Fire danger level for Friday, May 20
Summers County is spanning three different fire danger levels today. A small area near the Fayette County border is at high, the upper and mid parts of the county are at moderate and the lower section is at the low level. Use appropriate caution with all ignition sources and observe all burning laws. Direct any questions regarding the fire danger level of burning laws to your local fire department or the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
