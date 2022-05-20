ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

How Rihanna’s Billionaire Style Is Influencing Maternity Fashion

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

A Saint Laurent bralette, a laced Dundas minidress and Y/Project jeans are among the sartorial highlights seen on new mom Rihanna that are triggering a whole new vibe in the maternity fashion category.

The Fenty entrepreneur reportedly gave birth to a baby boy this week. The vintage pink Chanel puffer coat, body jewelry and ripped jeans Rihanna wore to announce her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky in January, however, was just a taste of what was to come.

In the 48 hours following her pregnancy announcement, fashion e-commerce aggregator Lovethesale reported a 312 percent increase in searches for “pink padded coats,” an 81 percent increase in searches for “pearl necklaces” and a whopping 562 percent increase in searches for “blue ripped jeans.”

The “Umbrella” singer shut down Paris Fashion Week by turning up to Dior’s runway show in the fashion house’s sheer babydoll dress and to Off-White’s Virgil Abloh tribute dressed in the brand’s leather dress.

And just when fashion watchers thought her maternity fashion journey culminated in an April Vogue cover story featuring the nine-time Grammy Awards winner posing at The Ritz Paris in an Alaïa red lace catsuit—which spiked searches for “lace bodysuits” 191 percent in a two-hour period—Rihanna made an unexpected appearance at the Met Gala despite skipping the event. Vogue paid homage by creating a virtual marble statue of the Rihanna that mimics her cover pose.

While several of Rihanna’s untraditional maternity fits are custom, retail analytics firm Edited said the popularity of her mold-breaking style points to opportunities for brands and retailers to “invest in bump-accentuating styles” outside basic items.

Rihanna’s influence may already be taking shape at retail. Edited noted that crop top arrivals increased 1,084 percent year-over-year with retailers merchandising these products with matching leggings or fitted skirts. However, the trend is already showing signs of going in a new direction. Edited named Y2K-inspired baby tees and low-rise bottoms as the next iteration to watch.

In this same skin-baring twist on maternity apparel, demand for sheer is rising. Edited reported that arrivals of tops and dresses with mesh elements have grown 208 percent year-over-year. While most brands are placing sheer fabrics on sleeves and necklines, the materials are often paired with body-con silhouettes and ruching.

Bolder colors are also gaining traction. Black maternity options are down 6 percent, while green—a color that has become signature to Bottega Veneta in recent seasons—has landed in the top eight assorted colors at 8 percent of the total U.S. and U.K. maternity market. Blue and pink remain important, especially for dresses and tops.

The jeans category, however, may present retailers with the greatest opportunity. The category has received an injection of newness recently with brands like L’Agence, Sezane and Hatch introducing maternity denim collections.

Though comfy and stretchy leggings remain a staple, Edited said maternity retailers are banking on jeans which made up 21 percent of new bottoms from Jan. 1 to April 10. Compared to the same time this year, maternity jeans jumped 25 percent, outpacing new leggings, which dropped from 22 percent to 20 percent during the same period.

Just don’t expect the Y2K trend sweeping over Gen Z denim to have the same stronghold on expecting mothers.

“While Rihanna’s pregnancy is highly publicized with low-rise, baggy jeans, this silhouette is yet to translate to the mass market,” Edited said. “Skinny and slim styles with stretch functionalities continue to dominate. Hip-hugging jeans may be impractical, but looser fits are an opportunity to update maternity wear with more directional denim styles.”

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Are These Denim Tracksuits the Latest Post-Pandemic Uniform?

Click here to read the full article. Launched during the pandemic, genderless denim brand Non recently debuted what could be the post-Covid-19 uniform. The London-based label’s new denim tracksuits and bucket hats for Spring/Summer 2022 check all the boxes in terms of what consumers are now looking for in apparel: genderless designs and sizes, comfort-focused material for all-day wear and sustainable fibers and production methods. The Y2K-inspired style of loose-fitting attire and retro headwear is an added bonus. “Tracksuits have always represented easy dressing and I think that’s really appealing today,” Pete Hellyer, Non’s founder and creative director, told Rivet. “And denim...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Blue Cast: Endrime’s Mohsin Sajid Shares Impressions of Kingpins

Click here to read the full article. Kingpins Show returned in-person for the first time in over two years this April. We enjoyed getting back to Amsterdam to see friends again, and the city provided a great backdrop for a busy weekend of denim exploration. To reflect on the Kingpins experience, Tricia Carey chatted with denim consultant Mohsin Sajid on the latest episode of Blue Cast. Over the course of his career, Mohsin has moved from working at Oki-Ni designing for brands like Levi’s Japan to being a denim design consultant for labels and retailers like Abercrombie & Fitch, Zara, Primark...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Denim Minds Under 30: Denim Dudes’ Shannon Reddy

Click here to read the full article. Rivet’s Denim Minds Under 30 column shines a spotlight on young professionals committed to pushing the denim industry forward, paying special mind to the planet and its people. In this Q&A, Rivet caught up with Shannon Reddy, a trend forecaster at denim consultancy Denim Dudes. Through her position, she hopes to elevate sustainable changemakers in fashion who can help guide the industry to more responsible ways of doing business. Describe your current job. Shannon Reddy: I’m a trend forecaster at Denim Dudes, which allows me to wear many hats. The main part of my job is really about...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Virgil Abloh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion Brands#Y Project#Chanel#Aggregator Lovethesale#The Ritz Paris
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Children’s Place Talks Amazon Launch, Pack-and-Hold Strategy

Click here to read the full article. Starting in July, Amazon will launch the company’s Gymboree brand on its e-commerce platform. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Hit With Discrimination ComplaintRoss CEO Explains $183 Million Q1 Sales ShortfallKohl's Merchant, Marketing Chiefs Resign as Q1 Sales SagBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Vans Executive Outlines Plans for Brand Revival

Click here to read the full article. Plus, VF CEO Steve Rendle said supply-chain disruption hit Supreme hardest, though he’s optimistic about bringing Tremaine Emory aboard. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart-Backed Worker-Safety Program Expands to CambodiaVans Accuses MSCHF of Violating Temporary Restraining OrderWhy The North Face Recruited New Recommerce PartnersBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Louis Vuitton Showcases Virgil Abloh’s Final Nike Collab in Brooklyn Exhibit

Click here to read the full article. The short-running exhibition showcases all 47 Air Force 1 designs the late designer created for the label’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNike Cuts Ties With Russian FranchiseesFoot Locker CEO: 'We Have Not Been Offering Customers Enough Choice'CBP Counterfeit Bust Nabs $2 Million in Gucci, Louis Vuitton FakesBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

‘Every day was an ethical quandary’: telling the difficult story of XXXTentacion

In one of many chilling scenes in the XXXTentacion documentary Look at Me, the young musical artist whose real name was Jahseh Onfrey leaves a Florida jail and Googles himself. It’s March 2017. At the top of the search results is Onfrey’s bio, accompanied with a mugshot from his 2016 arrest for brutally imprisoning and assaulting Geneva Ayala – his girlfriend at the time. The detailed bio, evidence that he made it, has him squealing.
CELEBRITIES
Sourcing Journal

Ross CEO Explains $183 Million Q1 Sales Shortfall

Click here to read the full article. Merchandise and execution missteps compounded rising freight and fuel costs for the off-price retailer. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalChildren's Place Talks Amazon Launch, Pack-and-Hold StrategyKohl's Merchant, Marketing Chiefs Resign as Q1 Sales SagClosed Launches Minimarket to Elevate Made in Europe GoodsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Why Resale Is Becoming a ‘Global Phenomenon’ and ‘Badge of Honor’

Click here to read the full article. ThredUp’s Anthony Marino said there’s a “battle going on in the minds of Gen Z,” who want sustainability but are swayed by social and Shein. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalEdited: Earth Day Marketing Shifts to a Year-Round CalendarFast Fashion Turns Global South into 'Dumpsite'Why The North Face Recruited New Recommerce PartnersBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Denim to Spike to $88.1 Billion By 2030, Led by Skinny Jeans, Men’s Denim

Click here to read the full article. Skinny jeans are not dead—in fact, they’re fueling denim’s projected growth through 2030. Research firm Allied Market Research estimated that the denim industry will grow to $88.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2 percent. While the body-hugging fit segment held the highest market share in 2020, skinny jeans are projected to achieve the highest CAGR of all fit types from 2021 to 2030, growing at a rate of 6 percent in that time. The news underscores the continuous debate positioning skinny jeans against other fit types. In March, the...
NFL
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s Merchant, Marketing Chiefs Resign as Q1 Sales Sag

Click here to read the full article. The retailer opted to pack and hold some of the late-arriving holiday goods that it believes will still resonate with customers in the fall. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalShuffle Board: Under Armour, CFDA Bigwigs Depart, Carter's Taps Hilary Duff as Chief Mom OfficerRoss CEO Explains $183 Million Q1 Sales ShortfallChildren's Place Talks Amazon Launch, Pack-and-Hold StrategyBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

The Jean Shop Relaunches Online

Click here to read the full article. The Jean Shop is back. On Friday, the legendary denim store unveiled a new online shop and released a collection of its trademark Japanese orange selvedge denim jeans and limited-edition workwear. “We are pleased to announce the return of the most respected American denim brand, Jean Shop, with our new online store,” said Scott Milden, Jean Shop co-owner. The company teased the news on April 16 with a photo of its neon pig logo, a nod to its original retail location which was a refurbished slaughterhouse in New York’s Meatpacking District. The store, which closed in 2018,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

H&M Coughs Up $36 Million in New York Crackdown

Click here to read the full article. Meanwhile, a Stockholm restaurant crew is testing out cotton H&M aprons that capture carbon dioxide from the air, Reuters reported. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNike Says it Bought 4 Pairs of Counterfeit Sneakers From StockXColdwater Creek's New Owner Disputes Supplier AccusationsH&M Wants People to 'Cherish Waste'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

On Running Fights Tight Supply From Vietnam Factory Closures

Click here to read the full article. Even as On invested in air freight, Martin Hoffmann said the gap between demand and supply even widened due to “strong” customer feedback. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalPerformance Sports Spurs Asics North America to Fifth Straight Quarterly GainJD Sports Says 'Key Footwear Styles' Harder to GetAllbirds Drops 'Most Technical' Running Shoe YetBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy