ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Children’s Place Talks Amazon Launch, Pack-and-Hold Strategy

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCMde_0fklQpS600

Click here to read the full article.

Starting in July, Amazon will launch the company’s Gymboree brand on its e-commerce platform.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s Merchant, Marketing Chiefs Resign as Q1 Sales Sag

Click here to read the full article. The retailer opted to pack and hold some of the late-arriving holiday goods that it believes will still resonate with customers in the fall. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalShuffle Board: Under Armour, CFDA Bigwigs Depart, Carter's Taps Hilary Duff as Chief Mom OfficerRoss CEO Explains $183 Million Q1 Sales ShortfallChildren's Place Talks Amazon Launch, Pack-and-Hold StrategyBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

TJ Maxx Owner: ‘Most Recession Proof’ Name in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. The right merchandise mix and careful price increases helped TJX offset higher costs in a way that Walmart, Target and Amazon couldn’t. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCentury 21 Is New York's Newest Comeback KidTuesday Morning CEO: Inventory Becoming 'Abundant' in the Past MonthApparel Fueled 21% Sales Growth at Dillard's in Q1Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymboree#Sj Promo 40#Sj Test 1#American#Aepc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

The Costco Hot Dog Hoax That Shocked Shoppers As Shares Tumbled This Week

Costco is famous for its various deals, but the most notorious bargain of all is the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. It's evident that even after people spend hundreds of dollars at the warehouse club, they can't resist the allure of this deal, because Costco sells an average of 135 million hot dogs per year (via 425 Business). In the current state of the world with rampant inflation, the $1.50 hot dogs serve as a reminder of simpler times and a treat after a day of shopping. Whether or not it's practical to keep it at that price, however, is another story.
BUSINESS
SheKnows

Shoppers Love Costco's Newest Dessert So Much, They're Buying Several Bags at a Time

Click here to read the full article. Shopping at Costco is a full blown experience. The smell of the warehouse. The spacious, flatbed carts. The pallets upon pallets filled with fairly priced items in bulk. You can buy just about anything with a membership at Costco — an engagement ring, groceries, the newest iPhone, appliances. But right now, Costco shoppers are freaking out over this new delicious, one-of-a-kind snack: Kirkland Signature Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costco_doesitagain (@costco_doesitagain) Costco fan account @Costco_doesitagain spotted the Kirkland Signature label’s cookies, in all of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy