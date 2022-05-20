ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Man Who Posed As Teenage Boy To Sleep With Young Girls Facing Life In Prison

By Annie DeVoe
 5 days ago
Angel Arroyo-Angelino Photo Credit: Easton Police Department

An Easton man who posed as a teenage boy to trick minor girls is facing a maximum life sentence after pleading guilty to illegal sex-related charges, authorities say.

Angel Gabriel Arroyo-Angelino “Arroyo," 34, posed as a 16-year-old named "Elias Garcia" to convince minors to send sexually explicit videos and pictures to him over social media from 2017 to 2018, according to the United States Attorney's Office of the District of Maryland.

During this time, Arroyo depicted himself as a teenage boy to manipulate his victims and make romantic overtures, the office reports.

Despite knowing these victims were underage, Arroyo persuaded them to send him nude images. He often sent them cash in return, the office continues.

The social media platform terminated Arroyo's "Elias Garcia" account when they learned about his misconduct in May of 2018. The platform also alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (“NCMEC”) ans submitted a tip detailing a sexually explicit online conversation that Arroyo had with a 15-year-old female.

In September 2018, detectives discovered a white envelope with cash in Arroyo’s bedroom that was addressed to a 12-year-old girl that he had coerced into sending him explicit images.

A phone linking Arroyo to the "Elias Garcia" account, as well as another alias, "Emiel Quiross" were also found in the search, the office reports. That account was linked to more minor victims and it was determined that Arroyo used the "Emiel Quiross" alias after the platform shut down the "Elias Garcia" account.

Arroyo told investigators the envelopes were to be mailed to an "ex-girlfriend" and denied knowing the victims, the office said. Arroyo also claimed he created the name of the victim to throw off the boyfriend of the "ex-girlfriend" as to not make him suspicious. During the interview, Arroyo used yet another alias, according to the office.

Arroyo faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum of life in prison for enticement and coercion of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. His sentencing is scheduled for October 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Upon his release from prison, Arroyo must register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, works or studies under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (“SORNA”).

