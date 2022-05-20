ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armonk, NY

19 Maryland Avenue, Armonk, NY 10504

By Daily Voice
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZF56_0fklQgkn00

ARMONK, N.Y. — A property at 19 Maryland Avenue in Armonk is listed at $525,000.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6185700
  • 0.13 acres
  • Built in 1940
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 1 Bathroom
  • Estimated Taxes: $4,636

Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Armonk, NY
Daily Voice

'Wheel Of Fortune' Live Shows Coming To PA, NJ

Are you a game show fanatic? If so, you could be a contestant or part of the live audience for "Wheel of Fortune" when it comes to Pennsylvania and New Jersey, among other states, this fall. The non-televised theatrical experience will make stops at the following sites:. Wind Creek Event...
RED BANK, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorist Trapped In Central Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

A motorist became trapped in a crash in Central Jersey,, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 at Robinhood Drive and Main Street in Sayreville, initial reports said. There were no immediate details on the severity of injuries. CHECK BACK...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Firefighters Douse Fair Lawn House Blaze

Firefighters quickly stopped a Wednesday afternoon blaze from doing serious damage to the interior of a Fair Lawn home. The two-alarm fire severely damaged the front of the 32nd Street residence just off southbound Route 208. A passerby sustained a minor injury trying to put out the flames shortly after...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List
Daily Voice

Hiker Killed After Fall In Capital District

A Hudson Valley woman has died after she reportedly fell while hiking in the Catskill Forest Preserve.Forest Rangers were first alerted of trouble at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, with reports of a fallen hiker in Greene County, near Platte Clove Road in the Town of Hunter, according to the Dep…
GREENE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Daily Voice

Dog Rescued In Lodi House Fire

A dog was rescued during an early Wednesday evening house fire in Lodi. No injuries were reported in the two-alarm Harrison Avenue blaze, which broke out in a second-floor room of the brick single-family home around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters had it doused within 15 minutes. Mutual aid was provided at...
LODI, NJ
Daily Voice

Paramus Dad Dubbed 'Superman' After Jersey Shore Lagoon Rescue (VIDEO)

A 63-year-old dad from Paramus is being called "Superman" by his neighbors after he rescued a man from the lagoon outside their Jersey Shore summer home. Frank Rossini jumped into the muddy waters off Chadwick Beach in Lavallette, overlooking Barnegat Bay, to save the 80-something-year-old victim last Sunday, May 22, his daughter Christie Mendes tells Daily Voice.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Critically Injured After Fall

A Long Island man was critically injured after falling off a stone wall while painting a home.The incident took place in Nissequogue around 12:30 p.m., Monday, May 23.Rosin Santos was painting a home, located at 24 Spring Hollow Road when he slipped off a stone retaining wall and fell 20 feet to th…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Shooter Killed By Jersey City Police (DEVELOPING)

Police in Jersey City shot and killed a man just before midnight Tuesday, May 24, sources tell Daily Voice. The man purportedly opened fire on a female victim before police shot him near the BP Gas Station on Communipaw and and West Side avenues. Two officers were hospitalized with minor...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
279K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy