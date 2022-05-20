19 Maryland Avenue, Armonk, NY 10504

Five people were nabbed for allegedly selling THC and pot at several businesses on Long Island. The busts took place throughout Nassau County on Tuesday, May 24 as part of multiple investigations. According to the Nassau County, the investigations found that THC was being sold at the following locations:. Eastwind...
A fleeing getaway car full of ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Bergen County homeowner who'd stopped them from stealing his luxury SUV, authorities said. The resident called police with the license plate number of the car that had just missed him outside his home, Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said.
A man who was part of an elaborate “grab-and-go” theft scheme that targeted retailers throughout New England and the East Coast has been sentenced to prison time, federal officials announced. Hartford resident Jahliil Parrott, also known as “Stretch,” age 24, of Windsor, was sentenced by US District Judge...
A man who suffered serious injuries after falling from a hotel balcony on Long Island has been identified as a US Coast Guardsman, according to friends. Alexander “AJ” Keating, age 24, was on a ninth-floor balcony at around 12:45 a.m. Monday, May 23, when he fell over a railing at the Hyatt Regency…
Are you a game show fanatic? If so, you could be a contestant or part of the live audience for "Wheel of Fortune" when it comes to Pennsylvania and New Jersey, among other states, this fall. The non-televised theatrical experience will make stops at the following sites:. Wind Creek Event...
Citizens can expect to see highly-trained officers with helmets and high-powered weapons protecting houses of worship in Bergen County throughout the summer, the county’s top law enforcers said Wednesday. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella and Chief of Detectives Chief Jason Love jointly announced a plan to enhance security at...
A motorist became trapped in a crash in Central Jersey,, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 at Robinhood Drive and Main Street in Sayreville, initial reports said. There were no immediate details on the severity of injuries. CHECK BACK...
Firefighters quickly stopped a Wednesday afternoon blaze from doing serious damage to the interior of a Fair Lawn home. The two-alarm fire severely damaged the front of the 32nd Street residence just off southbound Route 208. A passerby sustained a minor injury trying to put out the flames shortly after...
A new eatery has earned the distinction of having “Long Island’s Best Ribs,” according to a new poll. Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties.”
A Hudson Valley woman has died after she reportedly fell while hiking in the Catskill Forest Preserve.Forest Rangers were first alerted of trouble at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, with reports of a fallen hiker in Greene County, near Platte Clove Road in the Town of Hunter, according to the Dep…
A Connecticut man was arrested after threatening to stab a man with an infected needle during an alleged robbery at an ATM. The incident took place in New Haven County in Milford on Tuesday, May 24, at the Webster Bank, 100 Broad St. An investigation into the incident found that...
An alert has been issued by police investigators in Westchester as they seek the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who is wanted for arson. The Port Chester Police Department released a photo of the suspect, who was caught on camera before intentionally lighting a pair of the village’s plastic garbage bins on fire.
A dog was rescued during an early Wednesday evening house fire in Lodi. No injuries were reported in the two-alarm Harrison Avenue blaze, which broke out in a second-floor room of the brick single-family home around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters had it doused within 15 minutes. Mutual aid was provided at...
A North Carolina passenger was arrested on illegal gun and ammo possession charges following a Route 17 traffic stop in Paramus. Officer Vincent Labarbiera stopped the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord with overly tinted windows for making an unsafe lane change on the southbound highway near Midland Avenue earlier this month, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
An 80-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly painting over her Fairfield County neighbor's surveillance camera. The incident took place in New Canaan on Saturday, April 9. Linda Aysseh, of New Canaan and Naples, Florida, turned herself in to police on Tuesday, May 24 on a warrant in connection with...
A 63-year-old dad from Paramus is being called "Superman" by his neighbors after he rescued a man from the lagoon outside their Jersey Shore summer home. Frank Rossini jumped into the muddy waters off Chadwick Beach in Lavallette, overlooking Barnegat Bay, to save the 80-something-year-old victim last Sunday, May 22, his daughter Christie Mendes tells Daily Voice.
Police have launched a massive search for a 33-year-old Belleville man who told his wife he planned on swimming across the Passaic River after burglarizing a truck, authorities said.Hector L. Nieves was reported missing to Kearny police by his 24-year-old wife, who dropped him at his car at 175 Pas…
A student has been arrested for allegedly riding a motorcycle through the halls of a school in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Rockland on Tuesday, May 24 at Ramapo Senior High School.According to police, a student at the school drove an off-road motorcycle through the halls of the sch…
A Long Island man was critically injured after falling off a stone wall while painting a home.The incident took place in Nissequogue around 12:30 p.m., Monday, May 23.Rosin Santos was painting a home, located at 24 Spring Hollow Road when he slipped off a stone retaining wall and fell 20 feet to th…
Police in Jersey City shot and killed a man just before midnight Tuesday, May 24, sources tell Daily Voice. The man purportedly opened fire on a female victim before police shot him near the BP Gas Station on Communipaw and and West Side avenues. Two officers were hospitalized with minor...
