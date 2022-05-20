Record-Setting Temps Bringing The Heat To The Capital Region This Weekend

Several daily temperature records could be shattered this weekend as August-level heat is expected to slap the Capital Region in May.

Temperatures could reach the 90s for the first time this year in the Washington DC, Baltimore and Sterling/Dulles Airport areas, the National Weather Service says . Record highs that have stood for more than 100 years could also be broke in some areas, AccuWeather says .

Temperatures projections for Saturday, May 21

AccuWeather

While we're close to the average timeframe for temperatures to reach the 90s, the average first 95-degree day doesn't come until late June, NWS says. These temperatures combined with intense humidity will bring the hottest conditions since August 2021, AccuWeather says.

"Temperatures will approach dangerous levels from near to above 100 for several hours during the midday and afternoon hours on Saturday," AccuWeather says. "Temperatures are likely to surge quickly during the midday hours but may fall back a bit during the afternoon."

Precipitation projections for Sunday, May 22

AccuWeather

Thunderstorms are also possible over the weekend, creating very warm and muggy conditions Saturday night in Sunday, AccuWeather says. This won't stop the hot weather from making a comeback as temperatures are expected to reach record high levels into the 80s and 90s on Sunday.

In addition, a tornado watch was issued for many parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic including Maryland and Virginia. The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20.

The watch was extended to Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford and Howard counties as well as Washington and Baltimore City by the Maryland Department of Emergency Management