One person killed in Mansfield chain-reaction crash

One person is dead from a chain-reaction crash in Mansfield Thursday afternoon.

Police say it was just before 5:00 p.m. on Highway 287 near Turner Warnell when a car rear-ended an SUV which then went spinning into another SUV.

Reports say the driver of the first SUV was killed at the scene but no one else was hurt. The north-bound side of 287 was reopened last night.

UPDATE as of 9:23 p.m. - All lanes are open. TRAFFIC ADVISORY- The northbound lanes at US Hwy 287 N and Turner Warnell... Posted by Mansfield Police Department on Thursday, May 19, 2022

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram