Mansfield, TX

One person killed in Mansfield chain-reaction crash

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

One person is dead from a chain-reaction crash in Mansfield Thursday afternoon.

Police say it was just before 5:00 p.m. on Highway 287 near Turner Warnell when a car rear-ended an SUV which then went spinning into another SUV.

Reports say the driver of the first SUV was killed at the scene but no one else was hurt. The north-bound side of 287 was reopened last night.

UPDATE as of 9:23 p.m. - All lanes are open. TRAFFIC ADVISORY- The northbound lanes at US Hwy 287 N and Turner Warnell...

Posted by Mansfield Police Department on Thursday, May 19, 2022

Comments / 2

Guest
5d ago

My husband was in this accident and the driver that passed away was in the car that hit the white avalanche my husband was in . Not an SUV. the impact sent his truck across the highway spinning which hit the SUV in front of him. This information is highly inaccurate. Please make sure you have the correct information before posting things like this.

2
DALLAS, TX
