President Biden in Asia as poll numbers hit new low

President Joe Biden arrived in South Korea Friday to kick off a six-day visit to Asia, his first since taking office.

The White House said the main goal of the trip is to shore up key alliances in the region. Mr. Biden also will visit Japan.

Administration officials said the president's trip coincides with what it called the growing threat of a new North Korean provocation, and that if Kim Jong Un should fire off a long-range missile or show off his nation's nuclear capability with Mr. Biden in the region, it will underscore the need for U.S. security in that volatile part of the world.

Meanwhile, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research survey released early Friday showed Pres. Biden's approval rating has dropped to 39%, the lowest number of his presidency.

Overall, only about two in ten U.S. adults say the nation is heading in the right direction, or that the economy is good. According to the poll, has lost favor with more Democrats, with only 33% within the president's party saying the country is headed in the right direction.

CBS "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan discussed the poll numbers, the president's visit to Asia and the ongoing baby formula crisis as she talked with KRLD's Chris Sommer.

