ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Driver dies in fiery crash with dump truck in north Harris Co.

By FOX 26 Digital
fox26houston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver died in a fiery crash with a dump truck in north Harris County...

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

2 shot, suspect barricaded inside NW Harris County trailer home

HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene after two people were shot and an armed suspect remains barricaded inside a trailer home in northwest Harris County. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but according to deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office say they were called out to the 10800 block of Cora St.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

3 dead in apparent murder-suicide at NW Harris County trailer home

HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene following an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Harris County on Wednesday evening. According to deputies, they responded to the 10800 block of Cora Street. Deputies said when they arrived on the scene, they found a man shot in the front yard of the home.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot by police in southwest Houston while responding to suicide call

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together how a call for suicide in southwest Houston turned into a shooting with police after a man reportedly fired several rounds. Based on preliminary information by Asst. Chief B. Tien with the Houston Police Department, the entire incident started off initially as a suicide call. Around 2:35 a.m., Asst. Chief Tien says officers received a call about a man wanting to take his life.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Accidents
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

Deputy crashes during high-speed chase in northeast Harris County

A deputy who crashed during a high-speed chase in northeast Harris County was not injured, the sheriff’s office says. The pursuit began near Beltway 8 and JFK Blvd early Monday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect vehicle reached speeds of 100 mph. It traveled along the Beltway...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot, killed at homeless encampment in southwest Houston: Police

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man was shot and killed at a homeless encampment in southwest Houston Monday. It happened at 8988 Glenmont Dr. around 9:33 p.m. According to officers with the Houston Police Department, an adult Hispanic male in his 40′s was located...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Harris
fox26houston.com

Suspected drunk driver arrested, another killed after crash in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Officials say a crash in southwest Houston resulted in one driver dead and another arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated. It happened a little after 3:30 a.m. in the 9200 block of Bellaire in Sharpstown. That's where Sgt. R. Dunn with the Houston Police Department - Vehicular Crimes Division said a maroon-colored SUV struck a Ford Explorer.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bender#Dump Truck#Traffic Accident#North Harris Co
fox26houston.com

Driver doing donuts arrested in north Harris Co. after brief chase

HOUSTON - Authorities have a driver behind bars after a brief chase in north Harris County overnight Saturday. It happened around midnight when deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office's Street Racing witnessed an intersection takeover over on Bissonnet and Eldridge in Alief. Officials say an unidentified driver of a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police search for man charged with murder of 17-year-old

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a man who has been charged in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old over the weekend. Raymond Young, 44, is charged with murder and is not in custody, police say. The teen's identity has not been released. The shooting occurred around 10:55 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KHOU

Body found after dozens of shots fired in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man's body was discovered after a possibly related shooting in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Police arrived to a scene at E. 36th Street around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday after a call was received about a shooting. Police say they found a large...
HOUSTON, TX
klif.com

Murder Suspect Dies In Jail Cell

Houston (AP) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a man charged with killing his wife has died after being found unresponsive in the county jail in Houston. The sheriff’s office said 39 year old Benjamin Pierce of Katy was found lying unresponsive on the floor of his one person cell just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Pierce was in custody on a murder charge in the Friday killing of his wife, 41 year old Leslie Pierce.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH CLOSES FM 149

11:45am-At 11:18 am a dump truck ran off the road at FM 149 and RR Herring (just north of FM 1488). The truck hit a tree and burst into flames. Magnolia Fire responded along with MCHD. The driver of the truck was pronounced deceased on the scene. FM 149 remains closed and will be for several hours.
MAGNOLIA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy