Driver dies in fiery crash with dump truck in north Harris Co.

Houston (AP) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a man charged with killing his wife has died after being found unresponsive in the county jail in Houston. The sheriff’s office said 39 year old Benjamin Pierce of Katy was found lying unresponsive on the floor of his one person cell just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Pierce was in custody on a murder charge in the Friday killing of his wife, 41 year old Leslie Pierce.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO