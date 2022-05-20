Waterloo man arrested for selling fentanyl

Police arrested a Canandaigua resident following a domestic incident. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robbin E. Harvey, 60, of Canandaigua for assault. Deputies were called to a residence on State Route 64 in Canandaigua and arrested Harvey after report of a domestic dispute.
Police took a Farmington man into custody on an active bench warrant. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gary W. Zittel, 33, of Farmington for failure to appear in court. The warrant was issued out of Farmington Town Court for failure to appear on...
Police arrested a Webster man after a domestic dispute in Ontario. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Terry L. Simmons Jr., 27, of Webster for harassment and criminal trespass. The charges stem from a domestic incident between Simmons, his girlfriend, and her brother. It...
Police arrested a Webster woman following a traffic complaint. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lynnette P. Pullen, 63, of Webster for driving while intoxicated. Deputies responded to the area of State Route 441 in Walworth for a vehicle that was reportedly swerving all...
Police say a Clyde woman was arrested after a fraud complaint. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hailynn Impson, 27, for grand larceny and misuse of food stamps. The charges stem from an investigation into a fraud complaint and it is alleged that Impson...
Police say an Auburn man was arrested following a motor vehicle accident. According to a news release, troopers arrested Ryan C. Sheehy, 33, of Auburn for driving while ability impaired by drugs. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on West Brutus Street in the town of Brutus. Sheehy was...
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is searcing for a man who approached an 11-year-old Tuesday afternoon in Penfield. Deputies say around 5:45 p.m., the child was riding his bike in the neighborhood of Yorktown Drive, Guygrace Lane and Triple Diamond Way when he was approached by an unknown man in a grey, mid-sized SUV, with rust along the bottom. The man attempted to talk to the child while remaining in his vehicle. The child rode away on his bike.
Police arrested a Seneca Falls woman following report of property being destroyed. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Catina Y. Overbaugh, 48, of Seneca Falls for endangering the welfare of a child. Upon police arrival, it was determined that Overbaugh and her 14-year-old daughter were...
Police arrested a Canandaigua man on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the City of Canandaigua Police Department arrested Shawn M. Caton, 57, of Canandaigua for failing to appear in court. The original arrest stems from an incident in April when Caton was charged with burglary. Caton was...
Police arrested a Savannah man on two separate warrants. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Patrick M. Sampson Jr., on bench warrants for failure to verify address and burglary. The charges stem from Sampson’s failure to appear in County Court on April 19 for...
Police arrested a Webster man following a domestic disturbance in Canandaigua. According to a news release, the City of Canandaigua Police Department arrested Donald L. Smith, 37, of Webster for criminal trespass and harassment. Pursuant to the investigation, it was determined that Smith entered an Ontario Street residence without the...
Police arrested a man in Canandaigua after report of a larceny. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Trent J. Lord, 26, for petit larceny. It was determined that Lord had attempted to leave a South Main Street business with merchandise he had not paid for. Lord...
The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Geneva man following a drug investigation. According to a news release, members of the Ontario County Special Investigation Unit arrested Carlos Torres-Correa, 29, of Geneva for criminal possession of a controlled substance. Following a traffic stop in February, Torres-Correa was found to...
A woman connected to a Penn Yan midwife who made national news has been found guilty of felony charges. The Finger Lakes Times reports Melissa Carman was found guilty last week of unlawfully practicing midwifery and evidence tampering. Carman, who lives in Belfast, was convicted of helping Elizabeth Catlin in her midwifery practice by giving her drugs without prescriptions. Catlin was sentenced to probation and community service in December in a case that drew national attention. Catlin was originally charged with negligent homicide after a woman in her care died at Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police have arrested two individuals from Bath on separate charges, a man for allegedly trespassing and a woman for allegedly falsifying business records. John E. Roe, 55, was arrested on May 23, 2022, for allegedly entering a residence without permission. The police report says that the arrest stems from an […]
The Skaneateles Police Department is investigating two thefts from vehicles in Austin Park on Monday morning. On Monday, May 23, an unknown suspect broke the windows of two vehicles and took purses containing cash and personal items, say police. The incident occurred between 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m. Residents along...
