Waterloo man arrested for selling fentanyl

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is searcing for a man who approached an 11-year-old Tuesday afternoon in Penfield. Deputies say around 5:45 p.m., the child was riding his bike in the neighborhood of Yorktown Drive, Guygrace Lane and Triple Diamond Way when he was approached by an unknown man in a grey, mid-sized SUV, with rust along the bottom. The man attempted to talk to the child while remaining in his vehicle. The child rode away on his bike.

PENFIELD, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO